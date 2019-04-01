Technology News

Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking Into Apple Accounts of Athletes, Rappers

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking Into Apple Accounts of Athletes, Rappers

A Georgia man has pleaded guilty of hacking into Apple accounts of several famous musicians and athletes and spending thousands of dollars from their accounts.

"The victims included rappers as well as college and professional athletes, including people in the NBA and NFL," the Justice Department said while declining to name people. 

The hacker, Kwamaine Jerell Ford, began targeting accounts in March 2015 with a phishing scheme, pretending to be an Apple support representative needing logins, passwords and/or the answers to security questions, the Apple Insider reported on Friday.

After getting the information, Ford would log into the Apple accounts to take them over. He convinced people that it was necessary to reset an account or access videos people were sending. 

But in reality, he set about hijacking accounts by resetting passwords, changing email contacts and editing security questions, the report added.

According to the iPhone-maker, there were hundreds of unauthorised logins to victims' Apple accounts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple ID, Apple
Tesla Owners' Personal Data Can Be Extracted From Junked Cars, Researchers Say
Truecaller, RedBus Partner to Offer Bus Ticket Booking on Android Devices
Pricee
Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking Into Apple Accounts of Athletes, Rappers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  7. Microsoft Surface Book 2 Refreshed With 8th Gen Quad-Core Intel Processor
  8. Game of Thrones Is Coming Back, and So Are People Who Illegally Watch It
  9. Mi Notebook Air Refresh, WhatsApp Beta Updates, and More News This Week
  10. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.