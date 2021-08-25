Technology News
loading

Apple, IBM, Insurance CEOs Said to Work With White House to Tackle Cyber Challenges

The planned move comes as US Congress weighs new legislation concerning data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance industry regulation.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2021 11:59 IST
Apple, IBM, Insurance CEOs Said to Work With White House to Tackle Cyber Challenges

The guest list includes CEOs of IBM, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google

Highlights
  • Event will feature top cybersecurity officials from Biden administration
  • Insurance companies play an important part in covering damages
  • Ransomware functions by locking up an infected computer system

The White House is hosting an event on Wednesday that will bring together the largest US technology companies for a discussion about cybersecurity challenges following a raft of high-profile hacking incidents earlier this year, people familiar with the event told Reuters.

It comes as Congress weighs new legislation concerning data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance industry regulation, historically viewed as two of the most consequential policy areas within the field.

The guest list includes Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and IBM Chief Executive Arvind Krishna, according to two people familiar with the event.

Another said the topics of discussion will include ransomware, critical infrastructure, supply chain security, cybersecurity education, and data breach insurance policy.

Executives for energy utility firm Southern and financial giant JPMorgan Chase are also expected to attend the event, Bloomberg previously reported.

One of the people familiar with the event said the participating companies are expected to make public commitments toward better IT security measures and for additional workforce training.

The event will feature top cybersecurity officials from the Biden administration, including recently confirmed National Cybersecurity Director Chris Inglis, as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, to lead different conversations with industry representatives.

While the White House has continuously engaged the private sector for months over potential new cybersecurity rules, Wednesday's planned event is unique in its inclusion of the insurance industry, according to three people familiar with the event.

The CEO of property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies, Alan Schnitzer, will attend, they said.

Insurance companies play an important part in covering damages associated with data breaches. Experts contend that influencing the insurance market's policies around cyberattacks could bring widespread improvements to cyber defense systems throughout private industry.

"The increased use of cyber insurance over the last 10 years has been an unfortunate stimulant to ransomware gangs - it has encouraged more attacks as insured victims are often quite willing to rapidly pull the trigger on ransom payments knowing that they will be reimbursed by insurance," said Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator.

Ransomware functions by locking up an infected computer system, typically disrupting services to workers or customers, until an extortion is paid to the hackers.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Andy Jassy, Apple, Tim Cook, Microsoft, Satya Nadella, Google, Sundar Pichai, IBM, Arvind Krishna, ransomware
Google Self-Driving Spinoff Waymo Begins Testing With Public in San Francisco
Apple HomePod Mini Adds Hands-Free Music Streaming on Gaana

Related Stories

Apple, IBM, Insurance CEOs Said to Work With White House to Tackle Cyber Challenges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India Today
  2. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  6. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  7. Netflix Unveils 42 Original Films for 2021, Indian Titles to Come
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS Update
  10. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Citi Considering Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Institutional Clients
  2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21 Catches Fire In-Flight, Forces Evacuation of Passengers in Seattle: Report
  4. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) With Upgraded Camera, Auto-Framing Launched in India
  5. Apple HomePod Mini Adds Hands-Free Music Streaming on Gaana
  6. Apple, IBM, Insurance CEOs Said to Work With White House to Tackle Cyber Challenges
  7. Google Self-Driving Spinoff Waymo Begins Testing With Public in San Francisco
  8. Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate
  9. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings; May Come With Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Huawei Said to Get US Approval for Licence Applications to Buy Auto Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com