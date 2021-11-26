Technology News
loading

Apple, Google Face EUR 20-Million Antitrust Fine in Italy for Violation of Customer Code

Apple and Google didn’t provide "information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends," Italian competition authority said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 26 November 2021 16:41 IST
Apple, Google Face EUR 20-Million Antitrust Fine in Italy for Violation of Customer Code

The Italian competition authority said it fined Apple and Google EUR 10 million (roughly Rs. 85 crore)

Highlights
  • Regulator imposed a EUR 20 million (roughly Rs. 170 crore) fine on Apple
  • European countries have cracked down on business practices of Big Tech
  • EU member states agreed common position on two landmark legislations

Italy's antitrust watchdog imposed EUR 20 million (roughly Rs. 170 crore) in fines on Apple and Google on Friday, the second time the regulator has sanctioned US tech giants this week.

European countries have cracked down on the business practices of Big Tech in recent years, while the EU is moving forward with legislation to tighten regulation.

The Italian competition authority said it fined Apple and Google EUR 10 million (roughly Rs. 85 crore) each for violations of the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to customers and resorting to "aggressive methods" in the use of their data for commercial ends.

"Neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends," the statement said.

The regulator imposed a EUR 20 million (roughly Rs. 170 crore) fine on Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon earlier this week for restricting access for certain sellers of Apple products on Amazon.

Meanwhile, European Union member states on Thursday agreed their common position on two landmark legislations that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Amazon
Airtel Giving 500MB Free Data Per Day With Rs. 265, Rs. 299, Rs. 719, and Rs. 839 Prepaid Plans

Related Stories

Apple, Google Face EUR 20-Million Antitrust Fine in Italy for Violation of Customer Code
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  3. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  4. NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars
  5. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  6. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Crypto Mining in Texas May Demand 5 Times More Electricity by 2023
  8. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  9. Xiaomi MIUI 13 Launch Date, Eligible Devices Tipped
  10. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 11S India Launch Teased; Infinix Zero 5G Said to Come as Brand's First 5G Phone
  2. Delhi Pollution: NASA Image Depicts 'River of Smoke' Covering City, Partly Caused by Stubble Burning
  3. Apple, Google Face EUR 20-Million Antitrust Fine in Italy for Violation of Customer Code
  4. Airtel Giving 500MB Free Data Per Day With Rs. 265, Rs. 299, Rs. 719, and Rs. 839 Prepaid Plans
  5. Oppo Said to Be Working on New Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 920, Specifications Leaked
  6. Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G With Kirin 710A SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. PUBG: New State to Get Exclusive Music and Web Series in India: Krafton
  8. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Starts, Goes on Till November 30: Discounts on Mi 11X Pro, RedmiBook 15 Series, More
  9. Christie's Auction House Joins Forces with NFT Marketplace OpenSea For Art Sales
  10. Wish You Were Here: NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars to Mark 10th Anniversary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com