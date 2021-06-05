Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Apple, Google, Amazon, Other Tech Giants May Have to Pay Much Higher Taxes as G7 Nations Reach Landmark Deal

Apple, Google, Amazon, Other Tech Giants May Have to Pay Much Higher Taxes as G7 Nations Reach Landmark Deal

G7 nations have agreed to pursue higher global taxation and potentially raise hundreds of billions of dollars.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 June 2021 20:08 IST
Apple, Google, Amazon, Other Tech Giants May Have to Pay Much Higher Taxes as G7 Nations Reach Landmark Deal

Photo Credit: Reuters

G7 nations will receive more money from tech giants as a result of the new taxation

Highlights
  • G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement
  • The move is believed to be the first step
  • A minimum global corporation tax rate of 15 percent could be imposed

The United States, Britain, and other leading nations reached a landmark deal on Saturday to pursue higher global taxation on multinational businesses such as Google, Apple, and Amazon. In a move that could raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help them cope with the aftermath of COVID-19, the Group of Seven large advanced economies agreed to back a minimum global corporate rate of at least 15 percent and for companies to pay more tax in the markets where they sell goods and services.

"G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age," British finance minister Rishi Sunak said after chairing a two-day meeting in London.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the "significant, unprecedented commitment" would end what she called a race to the bottom on global taxation.

The deal, which was years in the making, also promises to end national digital services taxes levied by Britain and other European countries which the United States said unfairly targeted U.S. technology giants.

However, the measures will first need to find broader agreement at a meeting of the G20 - which includes a number of emerging economies - due to take place next month in Venice.

"It's complicated and this is a first step," Sunak said.

The ministers also agreed to move towards making companies declare their environmental impact in a more standard way so investors can decided more easily whether to fund them, a key goal for Britain.

Rich nations have struggled for years to agree a way to raise more revenue from large multinationals such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook, which often book profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax.

US President Joe Biden's administration gave the stalled talks fresh impetus by proposing a minimum global corporation tax rate of 15 percent, above the level in countries such as Ireland but below the lowest level in the G7.

Germany and France also welcomed the agreement, although French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would fight for a higher global minimum corporate tax rate than 15 percent, which he described as a "starting point".

German finance minister Olaf Scholz said the deal was "bad news for tax havens around the world".

"Companies will no longer be in a position to dodge their tax obligations by booking their profits in the lowest-tax countries," he added.

Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, whose country is potentially a big loser with its 12.5% tax rate, said any global deal also needed to take account of smaller nations.

Sunak said the deal was a "huge prize" for taxpayers, but it was too soon to know how much money it would raise for Britain.

The agreement does not make clear exactly which businesses will be covered by the rules, referring only to "the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises".

European countries have feared that a business such as Amazon could slip through the net as it reports lower profit margins than most other well-known technology companies.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: G7 2021, G7, global tax, Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook
Apple, Google, Amazon, Other Tech Giants May Have to Pay Much Higher Taxes as G7 Nations Reach Landmark Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  6. Moto G Stylus 5G Leaked Render Tips 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Have a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. Watch: Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Teaser, Shows PUBG’s UAZ Jeep
  9. Juhi Chawla’s 5G Lawsuit Dismissed With Rs. 20 Lakh Penalty
  10. OnePlus 9R Gets Hotfix for Battery Drain Issue in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Google, Amazon, Other Tech Giants May Have to Pay Much Higher Taxes as G7 Nations Reach Landmark Deal
  2. Tinder Will Now Let Users Block People in Their Phone Contacts to Avoid Awkward Encounters on the App
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India Launch Imminent as Details Appear on Company’s Site
  4. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Days Ahead of June 8 Launch
  5. Universal Monsters Like Dracula, The Invisible Man Resurrected With Life-Like Paintings by US-Based Artist
  6. NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image Of ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy 120 Million Light-Years Away
  7. Twitter Gets ‘One Last Notice’ from Government to Comply With New IT Rules
  8. Why Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Briefly Lost Twitter’s Blue Badge for His Personal Account
  9. US Intel Report on UFOs Can’t Confirm or Deny Link to Aliens
  10. Mystery Event Decimated 90 Per Cent of Shark Diversity 19 Million Years Ago, New Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com