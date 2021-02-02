Apple has topped Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies. In the list of top 332 companies, compiled by the US-based multinational business magazine, Apple has topped the tech industry (Computers and Communication) sector rankings as well. Apple has beaten Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent firm Alphabet, as well as Netflix. Fortune says that this is the 14th year in a row that Apple has been crowned leader in the World's Most Admired Companies list. Furthermore, tech companies have dominated the overall list by bagging six of the top 10 ranks this year.

As per the World's Most Admired Companies rankings released by Fortune, Apple has grabbed the top spot in the overall as well as industry ranking. It has been placed under the ‘Computers' industry category. Amazon has grabbed the second spot in the overall ranking, and has topped the ‘Internet Services And Retailing' industry category. Microsoft is in third place but has grabbed the pole position in the ‘Computer Software' industry category. Similarly, Walt Disney has grabbed the fourth spot and is the most admired company in the “Entertainment” industry category.

Google's parent company Alphabet is ranked seventh in the overall World's Most Admired Companies list, and grabs second spot in the “Internet Services And Retailing” industry category after Amazon. Netflix has grabbed the ninth spot in the overall list. However, the streaming service is the second most admired company in the “Entertainment” industry category after Walt Disney.

With this, six spots out of the top 10 have gone to tech companies in the overall World's Most Admired Companies list. Interestingly, these companies have either grabbed the first or the second place in their respective industry categories.

“After a year in which humanity leaned more heavily than ever on tech giants — to connect, entertain, and even feed us in a time of isolation — it's fitting that Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune's ranking of corporate reputation. Apple, the premier personal-tech provider, tops the roster for the 14th year in a row, based on our poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts,” Fortune said.

If we take into account the geographics, US has the most companies in the list of 332 companies, with 239 firms. There is no Indian company in the list.

Fortune collaborated with management consulting company Korn Ferry to curate the World's Most Admired Companies list. To determine the best-regarded companies across 52 industries, “Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent,” Fortune said.

