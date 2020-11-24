Technology News
loading

Apple to Extend Fee Waiver for Paid Events Through June 30 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple’s move is aimed at helping pandemic-hit instructors and performers to continue using apps for virtual classes and events for free.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 November 2020 10:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Extend Fee Waiver for Paid Events Through June 30 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple said that it chose to give those affected more time to adapt in light of the pandemic

Highlights
  • The move by Apple affects the "in-app purchase" requirement for services
  • Facebook asked Apple to skip 30 percent cut of transactions in mobile app
  • The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of App Store fees

Apple said Monday it would extend through June 30 a waiver on app fees for paid events such as tutoring and fitness classes, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is aimed at helping pandemic-hit instructors and performers to continue using iPhone applications for virtual classes and events at no cost.

Apple had initially agreed to a waiver until December, amid concerns raised by Facebook and others seeking to help people whose in-person classes and events have been canceled due to the global health emergency.

"As the world fights COVID-19, we recognise that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority," Apple said on its developer website.

Apple said the move affects the "in-app purchase" requirement for these services, and that it chose to give those affected more time to adapt in light of the pandemic.

Facebook earlier this year asked Apple to skip its usual 30 percent cut of transactions in mobile apps prior to enabling the social platform's streaming application to be used to create, promote and host paid events from concerts and theatrical performances to yoga classes and cooking lessons.

The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of App Store fees, which are set at 30 percent in most cases, by developers and antitrust enforcers who argue Apple is abusing its dominance of the marketplace.

The iPhone manufacturer said last week that developers who make less than $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crores) from selling apps on its store will see Apple's revenue bite cut to 15 percent.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, iPhone, Facebook
Snapchat Spotlight Feature Launched, Designed to Be In-App Competitor for TikTok
Micromax In Note 1 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Site: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple to Extend Fee Waiver for Paid Events Through June 30 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tooter is an ‘Indian’ Social Platform That Looks a Lot Like Twitter
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India
  7. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Oppo F17, More Smartphones See Permanent Price Cut in India
  9. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched
  10. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fit Wear OS Update to Start Rolling Out This Week With Improved Workout Tracking, Fresh Design
  2. Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000
  3. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live
  6. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India With Fixes, Improvements
  7. Tooter ‘Swadeshi’ Social Media Platform Modelled After Twitter Surfaces
  8. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Shipment Surge to Post 19-Percent Jump in Profit
  9. Google Search Will Start Considering Past Searches to Suggest Relevant Queries on Top
  10. Steam Gets PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Support With LED, Trackpad, Rumble, Gyro Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com