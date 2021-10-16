Technology News
Apple Worker Says She Was Fired for Leading Movement Against Workplace Harassment

Apple said it does not discuss specific employee matters when asked for comment.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 October 2021 18:22 IST
Apple said that it is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace"

Highlights
  • Parrish said to be terminated for deleting material on company equipment
  • Apple has recently experienced other examples of employee unrest
  • Janneke Parrish said she was careful to respect company rules

An Apple employee who led fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination at the company said on Thursday that she had been fired.

Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager, said the iPhone maker informed her on Thursday that she had been terminated for deleting material on company equipment while she was under investigation over the leaking of a company town hall to media. She told Reuters she denies leaking.

Parrish said she deleted apps that contained details of her finances and other personal information before handing her devices in to Apple as part of the probe.

Parrish said she believes she was fired for her activism in the workplace.

"To me, this seems clearly retaliatory for the fact that I was speaking out about abuses that have happened at my employer, pay equity and, generally, about our workplace conditions," she said. Apple said Friday it does not discuss specific employee matters.

Apple has recently experienced other examples of employee unrest. Last month, two Apple employees told Reuters they had filed charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. The workers accused Apple of retaliation and halting discussion of pay among employees, among other allegations.

Apple has said that it is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace" and that it takes "all concerns" from employees seriously.

US law protects the right of employees to openly discuss certain topics, including working conditions, discrimination and equal pay.

Over the summer, current and former Apple employees began detailing on social media what they said were experiences of harassment and discrimination. Parrish and some colleagues began publishing the stories on social media and a publishing platform in a weekly digest titled '#AppleToo.'

Parrish said she was careful to respect company rules and never shared information that she believed to be confidential. She said she continued to publish the '#AppleToo' digest after coming under investigation at the end of September.

"If anything, it's made the importance of that work clearer than ever, when Apple's response to criticism is to start internal investigations into those that it wants to see gone," she said. "It's easier for them to terminate people than it is for them to actually listen."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Appletoo
DC FanDome 2021: Time in India, How to Watch, and What to Expect

