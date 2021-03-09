Technology News
loading

Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy

Under EU data privacy rules, all organisations must ask visitors online if they agree to have some of their data collected.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 March 2021 16:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy

Lobby alleges Apple's tracking function allows it to share data it collects with affiliated companies

Highlights
  • "The allegations in the complaint are patently false," Apple said
  • Complaints were filed by advocacy group Noyb with watchdogs in Germany
  • Spain alleged Apple's tracking tool enabled it to store user data

France Digitale will file a complaint against iPhone maker Apple with data privacy watchdog CNIL on Tuesday over alleged breaches of European Union rules, France's leading startup lobby said in a statement.

In the seven-page complaint seen by Reuters, the lobby, which represents the bulk of France's digital entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, alleges Apple's latest operating software, iOS 14, does not comply with EU privacy requirements.

France Digitale argues that while iPhone owners are asked whether they are ready to allow installed mobile apps to gather a key identifier used to define campaign ads and send targeted avertisements, default settings allow Apple to carry its own targeted ad campaigns without clearly asking iPhone users for their prior consent.

Under EU data privacy rules, all organisations must ask visitors online if they agree to have some of their data collected via trackers or other tools.

The same rules also provide the right to anyone to ask for information on the purposes of such data collection and how they are collected.

The lobby also alleges that Apple's tracking functionality allows it to share the data it collects with affiliated companies without telling users ahead.

"It's a startup version of David versus Goliath, but we are determined," France Digitale CEO Nicolas Brien in a statement.

"The allegations in the complaint are patently false and will be seen for what they are, a poor attempt by those who track users to distract from their own actions and mislead regulators and policymakers," Apple said in a written statement.

The complaint by France Digitale follows similar litigation against Apple filed by French online advertising lobbies with the antitrust authority last October.

It also comes after complaints filed by Austrian advocacy group Noyb with data protection watchdogs in Germany and Spain alleging that Apple's tracking tool illegally enabled the US tech giant to store users' data without their consent.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: France Digitale, Apple
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon
Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  2. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving SMS Messages Today
  3. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  5. Moto G30, Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  6. TRAI Suspends SMS Regulations Due to OTP Issues Affecting Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  8. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  10. Oppo F19 Pro+ Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Said to Release Mixed Reality Headset in 2022, AR Glasses in 2025, AR Contact Lenses in 2030: Report
  2. Carl Pei’s Nothing Could Be Working on Transparent TWS Earbuds as Company’s First Product, Teaser Suggests
  3. ISRO Develops Radar for Joint Earth Observation Satellite Mission With NASA
  4. Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy
  5. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon
  6. Realme 8 Pro Teased to Come With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Tipped to Launch on March 25
  7. Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram Sued by Russia for Not Deleting Protest Content
  8. TRAI Delays SMS Regulations Owing to OTP Issues Faced by Telecom Users
  9. Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce
  10. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com