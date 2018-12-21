NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Changes How It Reports US National Security Requests

, 21 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Changes How It Reports US National Security Requests

Apple on Thursday changed how it reports on US national security requests for user data, bringing its procedures more in line with those of technology rivals such as Microsoft Corp and Alphabet's Google.

In its first-half 2018 transparency report on government data requests to its website, Apple separated out National Security Letters and requests under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. Apple had combined numbers for the two items since it began reporting them in 2014.

Apple had previously published its aggregate number sooner than other technology companies that broke them out separately because the FISA numbers are subject to a six-month reporting delay by law.

Apple will also report the number of FISA requests for a user's content versus those not inquiring about such content.

The changes will mean longer delays in Apple's reporting of overall national security requests. But the new format is similar to those for companies such as Microsoft and Google, making it easier for researchers and the public to compare.

From January through June, Apple received 0 to 499 National Security Letters, which function somewhat like subpoenas, related to 1,000 to 1,499 users, the company said. Because of the reporting changes, Apple did not cite the number of FISA requests received for the first half of 2018 but will do so after December 31.

Apple on Thursday also changed the way it presents data on government requests, launching an interactive website that makes it easier for consumers to look up government data requests in their home country. It also offered the raw data in a format that makes it easier for researchers to upload into software programs.

Apple said it received 4,177 "account requests" from the government related to 40,641 users. Law enforcement officials can seek information such as stored photos, email, device backups that might include text messages, contacts or calendars.

Earlier this year, Apple said it was streamlining the online tools it offers for law enforcement officials to request data and would offer training courses on what kind of data officials can obtain from the iPhone maker.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, Apple
Five Nations Take China to Task Over Hacking, US Stops Short of Sanctions
Pricee
Apple Changes How It Reports US National Security Requests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Spotted, Said to Be Xiaomi's First Android Go Smartphone
  2. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Can Now Be Played On Android and iOS
  3. Moto G7 Lineup Leaked in Press Renders With 2 Styles of Notches
  4. The 8 Biggest WhatsApp Features Introduced in 2018
  5. The PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Is PUBG at Its Best
  6. Bose SoundWear Companion Review
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  8. OnePlus 5G Phone or OnePlus 7 Design Leaked in Live Photo
  9. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  10. PUBG Mobile's Vikendi Snow Map Release Date, Start Time Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.