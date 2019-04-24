Technology News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Governments Need to Regulate Technology

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Governments Need to Regulate Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that governments need to regulate technology in order to ensure data privacy for common people.

"Technology needs to be regulated. There are now too many examples where the no rails have resulted in a great damage to society," The Verge quoted Cook as saying during the Time 100 Summit in New York City.

"We all have to be intellectually honest, and we have to admit that what we're doing isn't working," he added.

In a bid to explain to US-based lawmakers what he meant, Cook cited the example of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data privacy rules in Europe.

"Europe is more likely to come up with something. GDPR is a step in the right direction," Cook said, adding "We are advocating strongly for regulation - I do not see another path at this point."

However, for improving data privacy, he said he does not promote going overboard with depending on the government or leveraging the government with favours and cited Apple as an example.

"We cannot look for the government to solve all of our problems. Apple doesn't have a Political Action Committee (PAC) and I refuse to have one because it shouldn't exist. The company donates zero to political candidates," Cook noted.

In the US, PAC is an organisation that pools campaign contributions from members and donates those funds to campaigns for or against candidates, ballot initiatives or legislation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tim Cook, Apple
Samsung Plans $116 Billion Investment in Non-Memory Chips to Challenge TSMC, Qualcomm
Uber's Amit Jain to Leave, Company Names New Asia-Pacific Unit Chief
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Governments Need to Regulate Technology
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  3. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  6. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Won't Install if a USB Drive is Plugged In
  7. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  8. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
  10. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.