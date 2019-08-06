Technology News
loading

Apple, Goldman Sachs Start Issuing Apple Cards to Consumers

Apple announced the card in March, aiming to draw in iPhone owners by offering a card with 2 percent cashback on purchases.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 16:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple, Goldman Sachs Start Issuing Apple Cards to Consumers

Apple said a limited number of consumers will start receiving sign-up invitations for the card on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Apple Card is designed to work with the iPhone
  • An option for a physical card is available
  • However, it doesn't have a visible number

Apple rolled out its virtual credit card on Tuesday, working with bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the new iPhone add-on that may help Apple diversify from device sales and build out the Wall Street bank's new consumer business.

Apple announced the card in March, aiming to draw in iPhone owners by offering a card with 2 percent cashback on purchases with the Apple Pay service, no fees, an app to manage related finances, and a focus on data privacy.

For Goldman, the issuing bank, the card builds on a foray into its Marcus consumer banking brand, started in 2015.

Apple said a limited number of consumers who expressed interest in the card will start to receive sign-up invitations on Tuesday.

The card is designed to work with the iPhone, where users sign up for the card and can start using it immediately if approved via the Apple Wallet app and Apple Pay system.

Apple offers an option for a physical card made of titanium, but the physical card has no visible number. Instead, the card's number is stored on a secure chip inside the iPhone, which generates virtual numbers for online or over-the-phone purchases requiring a number.

Apple has focused on privacy, saying that purchase information is stored on the user's iPhone and that it cannot see the information. Goldman will not be allowed to use data for marketing purposes, even for selling other Goldman products.

Gene Munster, managing partner with Loup Ventures and a longtime Apple watcher, said Apple Card adoption is likely to be low in the first year, but that Apple Card could generate about $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 9,915 crores) of high-margin revenue by 2023, adding about 1.8 percent to Apple's overall earnings and complementing the much larger Apple Pay business for total payments revenue of $5.38 billion (roughly Rs. 38,103 crores) by 2023. Apple has roughly 50 million U.S. Apple Pay users now.

But at Apple's size - $265.6 billion (roughly Rs. 18,80,713 crores) in sales for fiscal 2018 - the revenue matters less than the effect on keeping Apple customers tied to its brand, analysts said, said Ben Bajarin, an analyst at Creative Strategies.

"If it works, it's one more thing that causes you to stay deeply loyal and entrenched in the Apple ecosystem, even if something better comes along," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Card, Goldman Sachs, Apple
Vivo S1 India Launch Set for Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications, Everything Else You Need to Know
Honor Smartphones
Apple, Goldman Sachs Start Issuing Apple Cards to Consumers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  3. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 With Interactive Bezel Control Launched
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  7. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  8. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  10. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Said to Warn India of Reverse Sanctions if Huawei Is Blocked
  2. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Up to 14-Day Battery Life to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerShot G5 X Mark II With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  4. ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre
  5. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones
  6. Acer Predator Triton 900, Triton 500, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  7. Google Showing Shopping Results for Guns, Contrary to Policy: Report
  8. No, There's Still No Link Between Video Games and Violence
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Launch Said to Be on August 20
  10. Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.