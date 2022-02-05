Technology News
Apple, Broadcom Win New Trial in $1.1 Billion Caltech Patent Case

Apple and Broadcom were ordered by a jury verdict to pay $1.1 billion to the California Institute of Technology for infringing its Wi-Fi technology patents.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 February 2022 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple was originally ordered to pay Caltech $837.8 million (roughly Rs. 6,250 crore)

  • Caltech had sued Apple and Broadcom in May 2016
  • The court said the case was "legally unsupportable"
  • Apple and Broadcom have not yet responded on the verdict

A US appeals court on Friday threw out a jury verdict ordering Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,210 crore) to the California Institute of Technology for infringing its Wi-Fi technology patents, and ordered a new trial on damages. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the January 2020 award by the federal jury in Los Angeles, one of the largest ever in patent cases, was "legally unsupportable."

It also upheld the jury's findings that Apple and Broadcom infringed two Caltech patents, and ordered a new trial on whether they infringed a third patent.

Caltech had sued Apple and Broadcom in May 2016, alleging that millions of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other devices using Broadcom chips infringed its data-transmission patents.

The jury had ordered Apple to pay Caltech $837.8 million (roughly Rs. 6,250 crore) and Broadcom to pay an additional $270.2 million (roughly Rs. 2,000 crore).

Caltech spokeswoman Shayna Chabner said the Pasadena, California-based school was confident that the value of its patents would be "fully recognised" at a new damages trial.

Neither Apple nor Broadcom immediately responded to requests for comment.

Apple is a major purchaser of Broadcom chips, and in January 2020 reached a $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,11,960 crore) supply agreement that ends in 2023. Broadcom has estimated that 20 percent of its revenue comes from Apple.

Caltech's damages model had been based on an argument that the school could have simultaneously negotiated a license with Apple for devices containing Broadcom chips, and a license with Broadcom for chips used elsewhere.

Writing for the appeals court, Circuit Judge Richard Linn rejected that theory.

"The mere fact that Broadcom and Apple are separate infringers alone does not support treating the same chips differently at different stages in the supply chain," Linn wrote. "Caltech's two-tier damages theory is legally unsupportable on this record."

Caltech has also sued Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Dell Technologies, and HP for alleged infringement of the same patents. Those cases are pending.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

