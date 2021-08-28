Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • ‘A Story About Hopscotch Going Through App Store Review’: Coding App CEO Lashes Out at Apple in a Twitter Thread

‘A Story About Hopscotch Going Through App Store Review’: Coding App CEO Lashes Out at Apple in a Twitter Thread

Hopscotch CEO Samantha John said the coding app's update got unreasonably rejected several times for which Apple apologised later.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 August 2021 14:26 IST
‘A Story About Hopscotch Going Through App Store Review’: Coding App CEO Lashes Out at Apple in a Twitter Thread

Hopscotch CEO said the App Store system was more optimised for reviewers than developers

Highlights
  • Hopscotch CEO Samantha John vented her frustration over Apple's App Store
  • She said Hopscotch app update was wrongfully rejected several times due t
  • Hopscotch is a coding app for children

Hopscotch, a coding app for kids on Apple's App Store, opened up about its recent frustrations over an update issue and persistent rejections from the company. The rejections were later found to be “a mistake” caused by a “glitch” in Apple's automated software. In a heated tweet thread, Hopscotch's CEO Samantha John vented out her frustration and anger at the tech giant. She mentioned that when her team submitted a bug fix update, the app got rejected because their “promoted in-app purchases had identical titles and descriptions which could be confusing to users”. Though all looked good to her, she changed the descriptions and resubmitted the app.

However, the app got rejected once again. John submitted an appeal to the company, noting that the rejection “made no sense”. Apple wrote back, saying that the rejection feedback was valid. John, then, tweeted a photo of the mail she received from the App Store.

John stated that they submitted a bug fix update to Hopscotch and “wanted to get it out quickly to get ahead of the school year”. But things went awry.

In subsequent tweets, she added about the rejection of the app, replying to the message, and resubmitted the app.

She also emailed a contact that she had at Apple and explained the issue.

Then she got a reply from Apple that let them "release the bug fix" but told her that the "rejection was valid".

Three days after the original release date, John said she was “still in suspense as to what we did wrong”.

Over the next two tweets, she says that she “got a call from ‘Potential Spam' in San Jose California”, which she ignored, then an email from Apple arrived.

Realising that the spam caller was someone from App Review, John called them back. However, nobody answered. So, she left a voicemail, after which a representative from Apple called her back.

The representative, while looking through her case, realised that "the automated software must have had a glitch."

Though the issue was resolved after 3-4 days, John was furious. She said though the people she's met “at Apple are lovely and have been incredibly supportive of Hopscotch”, there's “something rotten in a system that treats developers in this way”.

She went on to add that the process only “wasted my energy, gaslighted me, and sucked my time away made me furious”.

She also mentioned how the App Store system was more optimised for reviewers than for developers, and vented out her frustration about the automated system that kept rejecting her app update without any human oversight.

She later updated her thread, saying that Apple called her back to apologise for the inconvenience.

They also asked her for feedback. She tweeted four suggestions and ended her thread saying that she'd “be happy to rate my experience from 1-10 every time our app was rejected”.

Have you faced a similar ordeal on Apple's App Store? Let us know in the comments section below.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samantha John, Apple App Store, Hopscotch app
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for ‘No Sound Issues’ Announced by Apple
Microsoft Updates Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements to Include Older Intel CPUs
‘A Story About Hopscotch Going Through App Store Review’: Coding App CEO Lashes Out at Apple in a Twitter Thread
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  2. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: All Details
  4. YouTube Starts Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for iOS Users Globally
  5. A COVID-19 Antibody Discovered That Can Neutralise All SARS-CoV-2 Strains
  6. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  7. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Next Month; Price, Specifications Revealed
  8. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped for September 3, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Hyundai, GM EV Battery Fires Linked to Cells Manufactured at LG Plants
  2. Microsoft Is Reportedly Discontinuing Support for Office Apps on Chromebook From September 18
  3. Google Pay to Allow Users Open Fixed Deposits on its Platform in India: Report
  4. Reliance-Future Deal: New Case Filed Against Amazon in Supreme Court
  5. Twitter Rolling Out Ticketed Spaces for iOS Users Allowing Them to Monetise Spaces They Host
  6. Microsoft Updates Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements to Include Older Intel CPUs
  7. ‘A Story About Hopscotch Going Through App Store Review’: Coding App CEO Lashes Out at Apple in a Twitter Thread
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for ‘No Sound Issues’ Announced by Apple
  9. Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple With Exynos 7884B SoC, Single Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin’s Recent Volatility Has Been Due to Public Statements by ‘Gurus’, Says Coinfloor CEO Obi Nwosu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com