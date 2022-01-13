Technology News
loading

Apple, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta Executives to Discuss Software Security at White House

Cybersecurity has been a top priority for the Biden administration after several major cyberattacks last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 January 2022 17:53 IST
Apple, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta Executives to Discuss Software Security at White House
Highlights
  • Thursday's meeting will be hosted by deputy national security advisor
  • Cybersecurity has been a top priority for the Biden administration
  • One hack breached software made by SolarWinds

The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple, and Amazon, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year.

In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organisations around the world use to log data in their applications.

In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

Thursday's meeting, which will be hosted by deputy national security advisor for cyber & emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, will discuss concerns around the security of open-source software and how it can be improved, the White House said in a statement.

Other top tech companies in attendance at the meeting will include IBM, Microsoft, Meta Platforms which owns Facebook and Oracle. Government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense and the Commerce Department, will also be in attendance.

Cybersecurity has been a top priority for the Biden administration after several major cyberattacks last year, which exposed thousands of records held by companies and government agencies to hackers.

One hack, which the US government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds and gave hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. The hackers got access to emails at the US Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments, and other agencies.

The growing frequency and impact of such attacks prompted the administration to issue an executive order last year that created a review board and new software standards for government agencies.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cybersecurity, White House, Google, Apple, Amazon, Cyberattacks
Microsoft Invests $50 Million in LanzaJet Alcohol-to-Jet Fuel Biorefinery

Related Stories

Apple, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta Executives to Discuss Software Security at White House
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  2. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  3. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  4. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
  7. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Boult AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With 40-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Gap Launches Its First NFT Collection on Tezos Blockchain
  2. Crypto Sector Could Suffer in Pakistan as Its Central Bank Looks to Ban Cryptocurrencies: Report
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Storage Variants, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 19 Launch
  4. Vivo Y21e Specifications Surface Online, Purported Renders Suggest Waterdrop-Style Notch
  5. Flipkart Acquires Re-Commerce Firm Yaantra to Enhance After-Sale Offerings for Smartphone Customers
  6. Apple, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta Executives to Discuss Software Security at White House
  7. Microsoft Invests $50 Million in LanzaJet Alcohol-to-Jet Fuel Biorefinery
  8. Google Offers to Exclude News Showcase From Search Results to End Probe in Germany
  9. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on Retailer Website; Price in India, Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo ColorOS 12 Official, Beta Versions Rolling Out to More Phones in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com