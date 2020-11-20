Technology News
EU Digital Chief Invites Tech Giants to Discuss Draft Rules That Could Curb Their Powers

The Digital Services Act will require tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft to explain how their algorithms work

By Reuters | Updated: 20 November 2020 14:19 IST
Thierry Breton will formally present the proposed regulatory rules on December 9

Highlights
  • Proposed rules are Digital Services Act (DSA) & Digital Markets Act (DMA)
  • DSA will require tech companies to explain how their algorithms work
  • Breton invited CEOs from about 20 companies, which includes Microsoft

The European Union's digital chief has invited companies including Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook to video talks next week to discuss draft rules to curb their powers, an EU official said on Thursday.

Tech companies and online platforms have lobbied intensively to try to blunt the proposed regulatory rules, which the Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for digital regulation, will formally present with Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on December 9.

Ahead of that, the video conference on November 24 will discuss the proposed rules, which are known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Some companies do not think the discussion will lead to changes at this late stage, people close to the companies said on condition of anonymity.

The DSA will require tech companies to explain how their algorithms work and also open up their ad archives to regulators and researchers.

The DMA targets online gatekeepers with a list of dos, such as sharing data with rivals and regulators, and don'ts, such as not favouring their own services.

Breton has invited chief executives from about 20 companies, which also include Microsoft, Booking.com, Expedia, Trivago, DuckDuckGo, a person familiar with the matter said. It was unclear whether CEOs would take part or send senior executives.

Breton will need feedback from EU countries and the European Parliament before a final draft can be adopted, a process which can take a year or more.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

