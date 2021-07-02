Technology News
Apple, Amazon Face Antirust Investigation Over Online Sales in Spain

Amazon said in a statement it was fully collaborating with the authority on this issue.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2021 13:57 IST
Apple, Amazon Face Antirust Investigation Over Online Sales in Spain

The CNMC opened disciplinary proceedings over possible unlawful conduct by both Apple and Amazon

Highlights
  • Restrictions would affect the retail sale of Apple products
  • In addition, they could strengthen Amazon's position in the sector
  • The CNMC's proceedings open a maximum period of 18 months

Spain's competition watchdog CNMC is investigating possible anti-competitive practices in Spain by Apple and Amazon regarding online sales of electronic products.

The CNMC said in a statement on Thursday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings over possible unlawful conduct by both companies that would include possible restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain.

"(Restrictions) would affect the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising of competing Apple products, leading to a reduced competition in the Internet retail market for electronic products," the CNMC said.

In addition, they could strengthen Amazon's position in the sector of providing marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms in Spain.

Amazon said in a statement it was fully collaborating with the authority on this issue, while Apple in Spain was not immediately available to comment.

The CNMC's proceedings open a maximum period of 18 months for the investigation and resolution of the case.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CNMC, Amazon, Apple
WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Select Quality of Videos Before Sharing Them With Contacts
Apple, Amazon Face Antirust Investigation Over Online Sales in Spain
