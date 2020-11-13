Technology News
Alibaba’s Ant Group IPO Said to Be Halted by Chinese President Xi Jinping: Report

President Xi Jinping ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and effectively shut down Ant's stock market flotation.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 November 2020 11:10 IST
The decision to stop Ant's IPO came days after Jack Ma launched a public attack on China's banks

The decision to stop Ant's IPO came days after Jack Ma launched a public attack on China's banks

Highlights
  • Ma had told a summit that the regulatory system was stifling innovation
  • President Xi ordered regulator to investigate its stock market flotation
  • State regulators compiled reports on Ant

China's President Xi Jinping personally decided to pull the plug on Ant Group's $37-billion (roughly Rs. 2,76,200 crores) initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Chinese officials with the knowledge of the matter.

The decision to stop what would have been the world's largest ever IPO, came days after the fintech giant's billionaire founder Jack Ma launched a public attack on the country's financial watchdogs and banks.

President Xi ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and effectively shut down Ant's stock market flotation, the report said.

Ant did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Ma had told a summit in Shanghai on October 24 that the regulatory system was stifling innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. Earlier this month, Reuters reported the speech set off a chain of events that torpedoed the listing of Ant.

Soon after Ma's scathing speech, state regulators started compiling reports including one on how Ant had used digital financial products like Huabei, a virtual credit card service, to encourage poor and young people to build up debt.

The general office of the State Council compiled a report on public sentiment about Ma's speech and submitted it to senior leaders including President Xi, Reuters had reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Ant, Jack Ma
