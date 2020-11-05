Technology News
loading

Ant Group’s IPO Debut Fiasco Set to Clip Its Wings, Dent Value

Ant Group has been trying to present itself as a technology firm rather than a financial giant.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 November 2020 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ant Group’s IPO Debut Fiasco Set to Clip Its Wings, Dent Value

Its listing had been set to value Ant at $315 billion, making it Asia's fifth most valuable firm

Highlights
  • Recent regulatory changes could have a major impact on Ant's profit model
  • Ant has been trying to present itself as a technology firm
  • Its valuation up until now has benefited from its tech focus

China's surprise suspension of Ant Group's record $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,75,100 crores) listing is likely to delay rather than destroy its chances of a stock market debut though the financial technology giant's valuation and growth prospects are set to take a hit.

The last-minute ambush by China's regulators was seen by analysts and investors as an attempt to cut Ant founder Jack Ma and his financial services empire down to size but they expected it to eventually list in Hong Kong and Shanghai as planned.

"Ant's business is likely to be restricted by new financial regulations. As a result, the relaunched IPO price will most likely be lowered," said Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research.

Ant has been trying to present itself as a technology firm rather than a financial giant and its valuation up until now has benefited from its tech focus.

But Chinese regulators have become uncomfortable with parts of its sprawling empire, namely its lucrative online lending business which contributed almost 40 percent of its overall revenue in the first half of the year.

Under draft rules published on Monday, online lenders in China would have to stump up more of their own capital for loans, which is expected to hurt Ant's business model. Ant's co-lending subsidiaries Huabei and Jiebei would also no longer be allowed to sell wealth management products, analysts said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Wednesday that recent regulatory changes could have a "major impact" on Ant's business structure and profit model.

It said suspending the initial public offering (IPO) was a responsible move both for investors and markets.

Collision course

The suspension was seen as a stunning rebuke for billionaire Ma, a former English teacher who built e-commerce giant Alibaba and its affiliate Ant into two of China's biggest success stories.

Ma's net worth was set to almost double following the IPO to $59 billion (roughly Rs. 4,38,650 crores), based on the valuation of Ant shares. Instead, his estimated wealth fell $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,300 crores) after shares in Alibaba, in which he has a stake of 4.8 percent, fell 8.1 percent in New York on Tuesday.

Shares in Alibaba, which owns a third of Ant, ended 7.5 percent lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday and were trading nearly 3 percent higher in New York.

The Shanghai stock exchange's decision on Tuesday to suspend the IPO followed a meeting between China's financial regulators and Ant executives, including Ma, who were told the company's online lending business would face tighter scrutiny, sources told Reuters.

The exact nature of the regulators' concerns and just how long a suspension might last is not known. The Shanghai bourse described the meeting as a material event that could cause Ant to be disqualified from listing.

Ant said in a filing on Wednesday it would maintain close communication with regulatory authorities and the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses on the progress of its IPO and listing and would disclose information in a timely manner.

Ma's public criticism last month of financial regulations as stifling innovation had put him on a collision course with regulators in China, analysts said.

In the public interest

Regulators have, however, also become uncomfortable with banks increasingly using micro-lenders or third-party technology platforms such as Ant for underwriting loans amid fears defaults could rise and the quality of loans deteriorate in an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

At a regular media briefing in Beijing, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said: "(The suspension) is a decision made to better safeguard capital market stability and protect investor rights and interests."

Mom-and-pop investors who put in bids worth a record $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,23,04,250 crores) in Ant, equivalent to Britain's annual economic output, were stunned after regulators abruptly suspended what would have been the world's largest stock market debut.

The halt to the IPO has not only hurt Ant but also the bank leading the listing, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), as it is likely to miss out on a hefty payday and a jump in global investment banking rankings.

Chinese state media on Wednesday described the move as necessary and in the public interest.

"The basic message of Chinese regulators' intervention in the Ant IPO is that this de-risking agenda is still the top priority. No innovation is so important that it can be allowed to create financial instability," said Andrew Batson at Gavekal Research.

Batson said Ant would almost certainly return to the market but it might have to make substantial changes to its internal organisation and business model to meet regulatory requirements.

Lower valuation

Analysts pointed to a consultation paper issued by the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Monday that recommended the tightening of regulations for online micro-lending companies as foreshadowing the regulators' move against Ant.

"It is disappointing as there was a lot of work by all parties and it still surprises us this new regulation was not dealt with earlier," said a Hong Kong-based fund manager who bought stock in the IPO.

"The IPO will come back but timing is the question. And valuation will certainly be lower," said the fund manager, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Iris Tan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said she thought regulators were aiming to level the playing field for fintech players and traditional financial institutions and that she expected Ant to be required to have more registered capital for its consumer credit business.

Chinese bank shares rose on Wednesday, reflecting the possibility of a more level playing field, with the CSI300 banks index climbing 1.7 percent.

But few people were willing to hazard a guess as to just how long the delay might last or how far Ant's valuation could fall.

Its listing had been set to value Ant at $315 billion (roughly Rs. 23,41,600 crores), which would have made it Asia's fifth most valuable firm and worth more than the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank by assets.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Ant, Alipay, Jack Ma, Ant IPO
Apple Said to Face Shortages in Power Chips for iPhone 12
Samsung W21 5G With Similar Specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Different Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Ant Group’s IPO Debut Fiasco Set to Clip Its Wings, Dent Value
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  2. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  3. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  5. Redmi Note 9 Variant Tipped to Come With High Display Refresh Rate
  6. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  7. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched
  8. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update for Anonymous Voting
  9. Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. DJI Mini 2 With 4K Video Support and 31 Minutes Flight Time Launched
  2. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  3. TikTok Ban: US Judge Unsure if He Has Grounds to Issue New Injunction
  4. WhatsApp New Android Beta Hints at Active Development of Vacation Mode Feature for Archived Chats
  5. HikeLand Virtual Reality Space Moves Out of Early Preview, Sees Users Spending 50 Minutes on a Daily Basis
  6. Samsung W21 5G With Similar Specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Different Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Ant Group’s IPO Debut Fiasco Set to Clip Its Wings, Dent Value
  8. Apple Said to Face Shortages in Power Chips for iPhone 12
  9. Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Win in California Vote to Restrict Drivers From Becoming Employees
  10. Twitter, Facebook Fail to Corral Donald Trump's Misinformation About US Election Vote Count
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com