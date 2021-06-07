Technology News
loading

Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Bitcoin Manipulation?

The group said Musk’s tweets ‘show a clear disregard for the average working person’.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 June 2021 15:44 IST
Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Bitcoin Manipulation?

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

Anonymous is a decentralised collective to discussions about whether the video is official are moot

Highlights
  • A video surfaced claiming to be from Anonymous, as a warning to Elon Musk
  • The games you have played have destroyed lives, the video said
  • However, some people raised doubts about if the weather was 'official'

A threatening video by ‘Anonymous' — an international hacking collective — targeting Elon Musk, has garnered more than a 20 lakh views within a couple of days of being posted. “You may think you are the smartest person in the world, but now you have met your match. We are anonymous, we are legion”, were the concluding remarks of the narrator. The reason? The internet-based team of the group said that they planned to target the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for influencing the cryptocurrency market far too often and easily through his tweets.

Soon after the video was released, people on the internet, especially on Twitter, wondered if this message for Musk (watch video) was really from the infamous group.

@YourAnonNews, one of the biggest accounts of Anonymous, denied releasing the video and instead directed users to @BscAnon, another anonymous account with nearly 15,000 followers.

“While we offer our many new #Crypto and #Bitcoin followers all the best in their ongoing spat with @ElonMusk, we believe the account you seek is @BscAnon. (who is not @YourAnonNews)," @YourAnonNews tweeted.

@BscAnon was the next to deny that they were behind the “threats” to Musk. "That is not our video to Elon Musk for the record," @BscAnon tweeted.

But a third Anonymous account, which goes by the name @YourAnonCentral, tweeted the YouTube link to the video message. The account has 5.7 million followers on Twitter. "It appears that your quest to save the world is more rooted in a superiority and saviour complex than it is in actual concern for humanity," it said, quoting the narrator in the video.

In its video message, the anonymous appeared extremely miffed with Musk due to the power he wields over the cryptocurrency market.

"Reading the comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives," Anonymous said. "Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. This is something that you will never understand because you were born into the stolen wealth of a South African apartheid emerald mine and have no clue what struggle is like for most of the working people in the world," the group said addressing Musk.

The group acknowledged that people who invested in crypto did that of their accord "but your Tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person."

"As hardworking people have their dreams liquidated over your public temper tantrums, you continue to mock them with memes from one of your million-dollar mansions," it said.

While no Anonymous account, barring @YourAnonCentral that shared the message on its handle, has claimed responsibility, others pointed out that this doesn't mean that the hacker's collective isn't involved, or won't get involved.

Musk, a cryptocurrency enthusiast, tweets about the digital assets almost on a daily basis and has even referred to himself as "Dogefather" in the past. Of late, the billionaire has tweeted more and more about Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu dog-themed digital currency that started as a meme joke. Dogecoin price in India has spiked following endorsement by Musk and other celebrities.

On Thursday, Musk once again made a cryptic tweet that many interpreted as the billionaire's breakup with the cryptocurrency, which had a direct impact on Bitcoin price in INR. The tweet included the Bitcoin logo and a broken-heart emoji.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: elon musk, bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Anonymous
Google Agrees to Change Some Ad Practices After French Watchdog Imposes Fine of EUR 220 Million

Related Stories

Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Bitcoin Manipulation?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  3. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped; Could Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE
  5. Hubble Telescope Discovers a ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy: See Photo
  6. Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  7. Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Online
  8. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  10. Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Cryptocurrencies?
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch With Sp02 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  2. Flipkart in Talks to Raise $3 Billion From SoftBank, Others: Report
  3. GOQii Smart Vital Junior Smartwatch for Kids With 18 Activity Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  4. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to Fly to Space With Brother on Blue Origin Rocket on July 20
  5. Vivo Y75 5G Specifications Tipped via Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench Listings; Could Launch Soon
  6. Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Bitcoin Manipulation?
  7. Google Agrees to Change Some Ad Practices After French Watchdog Imposes Fine of EUR 220 Million
  8. Twitter May Allow Users to 'Change Who Can Reply' on Their Tweets
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Storage Model Ahead of June 8 Launch
  10. Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com