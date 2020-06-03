Technology News
loading

Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests

Born from internet chat boards more than a dozen years ago, Anonymous was once known for organising low-skill but effective DDoS attacks.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2020 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests

Anonymous was born from Internet chat boards more than a dozen years ago

Highlights
  • Anonymous was born from Internet chat boards more than a dozen years ago
  • It is unclear who or what is driving the resurgence, and exactly why
  • Millions of Twitter users began following longstanding Anonymous posters

The amorphous internet activist movement known as Anonymous staged an online resurgence in the past week on the back of real-world protests against police brutality.

Born from Internet chat boards more than a dozen years ago, the collective was once known for organising low-skill but effective denial-of-service attacks that temporarily shut down access to payment processors that had stopped handling donations to the anti-secrecy site WikiLeaks.

But accounts using variations of the Anonymous name recently claimed credit for temporarily knocking a Minneapolis police website offline and, inaccurately, for hacking police passwords.

At the same time, millions of Twitter accounts began following longstanding Anonymous posters and retweeting them, helping boost Anonymous into Twitter's Trending column and greater attention. Many of the boosted tweets opposed police actions, defended Black Lives Matter or faulted President Donald Trump.

It is unclear who or what is driving the resurgence, and exactly why. McGill University anthropology professor Gabriella Coleman, who wrote a book on Anonymous, said she was told by insiders that some key figures from a decade ago are involved and they are being assisted by mechanical amplification.

"The ability to create so many new accounts is classic Anonymous social-technological hacking,” Coleman said. “It's low-hanging fruit.”

Even one of the heavily boosted old accounts, YourAnonNews, tweeted that it had no idea what was going on. It experimented by tweeting nonsense and asking not to be retweeted, only to see those tweets repeated hundreds of thousands of times.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company had seen no evidence of "substantial coordinated activity" among longstanding Anonymous accounts, but deleted one spammy new one brought to its attention by a researcher Tuesday.

“We have seen a few accounts change their profile names, photos, etc. in an attempt to visibly associate with the group and gain followers,” said Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley.

Anyone can call themselves a member of Anonymous and adopt its Guy Fawkes mask, other imagery and slogans, such as “we are legion.” It has no acknowledged leaders, making it more of a brand than an ordinary assemblage.

One account with 120,000 followers, AnonNewz, had deleted all prior tweets before June 1, when it started promoting protests. But it had neglected to delete its old “likes,” which were about Korean pop music, and it had interacted in the past with other K-pop fans touting giveaways.

After researcher Marcus Hutchins of cyber security company Kryptos Logic tweeted about the account, Twitter suspended it.

Twitter told Reuters it removed AnonNewz for "spam and coordination with other spammy accounts."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anonumous, Twitter, Facebook, Cyber Security
Mi Notebook New Teaser Suggests Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio Ahead of India Launch
Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  2. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  3. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  8. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Listed on Samsung India Website
  10. Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals
  2. Cyclone Nisarga: Vodafone Idea Readies Mobile DGs, War Rooms to Maintain Connectivity
  3. A Photo Is Crashing Many Android Phones, This Could Be Why
  4. US Probe Into India's Digital Tax Said Not Be a Move of Aggression
  5. Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products in India Till June 15 Owning to Coronavirus Lockdown
  6. US to Investigate India, Other Nations' Digital Services Tax on Its Tech Companies
  7. OnePlus Launcher v4.4.2 Introduces New App Switcher, Quick Search Gesture
  8. Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts
  9. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Trump Post Decisions to Staff at Company-Wide Meeting
  10. Jio Platforms May Soon Receive $1 Billion Investment From Top Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com