Technology News
loading

CES 2022: AMD, P&G Join Google and Others in Opting Out of Event Over Omicron Fears

CES, which serves as an annual showcase of new tech trends and gadgets, is expected to have more than 2,200 in-person exhibitors this year at Las Vegas.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 December 2021 10:16 IST
CES 2022: AMD, P&G Join Google and Others in Opting Out of Event Over Omicron Fears

CES 2022 will require all attendees to be masked and vaccinated, and also offer COVID-19 tests

Highlights
  • Airlines have cancelled multiple flights due to surge in new infections
  • AMD said in-person engagements will now transition to virtual
  • Several other manufacturers have also dropped their in-person attendance

Advanced Micro Devices, Micro-Star International, and Procter & Gamble are the latest companies to withdraw from attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person next month as Omicron cases surge.

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus variant has forced individuals and companies across the United States to rethink their travels plans as they look to lessen the risk of contracting the virus.

Airlines such as Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group have cancelled hundreds of flights, while the surge in new infections has also threatened to derail a recovery in the cruise industry.

CES, which serves as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry, is expected to have more than 2,200 in-person exhibitors this year at Las Vegas.

The event, starting January 5, will require all attendees to be masked and vaccinated, and also offer COVID-19 tests, a spokesperson for Consumer Technology Association, the event organiser, said.

"Our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, partners, and communities," an spokesperson for chip designer [AMD] said.

Several others, including US automaker General Motors, Alphabet's Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Twitter, Lenovo, AT&T, and Amazon have dropped their in-person attendance plans, saying they would not send employees out of caution over the spread of Omicron.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen 55 percent to over 205,000 per day over the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, P and G, Micro-Star International, CES, Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2022
iPhone 13 Users Demand Apple Adds Noise Cancellation Option Offered in Earlier Models

Related Stories

CES 2022: AMD, P&G Join Google and Others in Opting Out of Event Over Omicron Fears
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  3. All You Need to Know About New Star Wars Series, The Book of Boba Fett
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Teased, to be Available on Amazon
  5. Realme 9 Pro+, Realme C31 Details Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  8. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2022: AMD, P&G Join Google and Others in Opting Out of Event Over Omicron Fears
  2. iPhone 13 Users Demand Apple Adds Noise Cancellation Option Offered in Earlier Models
  3. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Now Official; MIUI 13 Debuts
  4. Crypto Users in India Mostly Young, Women Base Growing, Shows CoinSwitch Kuber Report
  5. Google Pixel 6 Users Are Complaining of Sensor Issues, Breaking Auto-Rotate Feature
  6. Moto Edge X30 India Launch Date Tipped for Late January or Early February
  7. Mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I ‘Digitally Unwrapped’ Since Its Discovery in 1881
  8. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options, Images Show Design Similar to Redmi Note 11 Pro+
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Reportedly Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Realme C31 Spotted on Multiple Sites
  10. Amazon, Flipkart’s Operational Permission Must Be Withdrawn, CBI Probe Needed: Swadeshi Jagran Manch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com