Technology News

Amazon's India Unit Sees 56 Percent Rise in Export Merchants

Over 140 million products are being exported via Amazon India.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 16:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's India Unit Sees 56 Percent Rise in Export Merchants

Amazon.com's India unit saw a 56 percent rise in the number of local merchants selling to international markets, hitting export sales of over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,000 crores), the company said on Tuesday.

Indian merchants were exporting more than 140 million products on Amazon's app and website, with cumulative sales expected to top $5 billion (roughly Rs. 35,000 crores) in the next four years, country head Amit Agarwal told reporters in Bengaluru.

Amazon launched its Global Selling Program in 2015, as part of its efforts to get more small-and-medium sized vendors on board. Vendor consolidation is key in India, which is among the Seattle-based company's top growth markets.

More than 80 percent of the company's current export vendors were from small towns and cities, vice president of seller services Gopal Pillai said.

Amazon is fighting with Walmart's Flipkart for market share in the country, while dealing with constantly changing government rules.

In February, a new set of e-commerce regulations caused widespread disruption on Amazon's India website, when products started disappering from its virtual shelves for some time.

Agrawal said Amazon was fully compliant with government regulations.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, India
Study Claims US Youth Suicides Up After Netflix Show, Cause Unclear
Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 to Receive Discounts During Realme's 1st Anniversary Sale From May 2
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Amazon's India Unit Sees 56 Percent Rise in Export Merchants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  2. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  3. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  4. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  5. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  6. Moto E6 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Hands-On Reveals 3x Zoom, Full-Page Ad Appears in US
  8. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  9. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
  10. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.