Technology News
loading

Amazon's Foreign Websites Named in US Piracy and Counterfeiting Report

Amazon said it is an example of the administration of President Donald Trump "using the US government to advance a personal vendetta against Amazon."

By Reuters | Updated: 30 April 2020 14:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's Foreign Websites Named in US Piracy and Counterfeiting Report

Amazon has invested hundreds of millions and employs several thousand employees in efforts against fraud

Highlights
  • The USTR cited allegations of counterfeit goods sold on Amazon
  • Amazon described the report as a "purely political act"
  • Amazon has tangled often with Trump since he became President

Several of Amazon's foreign websites have been added to the US trade regulator's "Notorious Markets" report on marketplaces known for counterfeiting and piracy concerns.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday cited allegations of counterfeit goods sold on the Seattle-based online retailer's websites in Canada, Germany, France, India, and the United Kingdom.

The office is "considering seeking more information regarding e-commerce platforms, including those based in the United States, in future reviews of Notorious Markets," it added.

Amazon said it strongly disagreed with the report, describing it as a "purely political act" and an example of the administration of President Donald Trump "using the US government to advance a personal vendetta against Amazon."

Amazon has tangled often with Trump since he became President. Trump has accused the Washington Post newspaper, owned by Amazon founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, of unfair coverage of his administration.

Over the years, the list has included China's largest e-commerce platform, Taobao.com, which is owned and operated by Alibaba, as well as websites operated out of Indonesia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and other countries.

Last year, the American Apparel and Footwear Association, for the second year in a row, urged the USTR to include foreign domains owned and operated by Amazon on the list.

The USTR said it had received complaints that seller information displayed by Amazon was often misleading and allegations it was too easy for anyone to sell on Amazon "because Amazon does not sufficiently vet sellers on its platforms."

Amazon said it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars and employs several thousand employees in an effort to protect against fraud and abuse, adding that more funding and resources are needed for law enforcement.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, United States, United States Trade Representative
WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Closer to Release, Spotted Again in Latest Beta Version: Report
Apple to Make It Easier to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

Amazon's Foreign Websites Named in US Piracy and Counterfeiting Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  2. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  3. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
  4. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
  9. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  10. Why New The Flash, Supergirl Episodes Aren’t on Streaming in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google 'Task Force' Fights Bad COVID-19 Ads
  2. Facebook Gaming to Host Virtual Tennis Tournament Featuring Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Others
  3. Lyft to Lay Off 982 Workers, Cut Salaries Due to Virus Outbreak
  4. Amazon's Foreign Websites Named in US Piracy and Counterfeiting Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M01 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Apple, Google to Release Early Versions of Contact Tracing Tool to Developers
  7. Government Developing a COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution for Feature Phones: IT Minister R S Prasad
  8. Nokia 9 PureView Finally Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Brings April Security Patch
  9. Apple to Make It Easier to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask
  10. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Closer to Release, Spotted Again in Latest Beta Version: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com