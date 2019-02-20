Technology News

Amazon's Chinese Unit in Merger Talks With NetEase's Kaola: Report

, 20 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's Chinese Unit in Merger Talks With NetEase's Kaola: Report

Amazon.com's Chinese joint venture is in talks for a merger with local e-commerce firm Kaola, which sells imported products in the Asian country, business magazine Caijing reported on Tuesday.

Kaola, owned by NetEase, sells apparel, household appliances and other products, and is the biggest among Chinese shopping sites that focus on imported goods, followed by Tmall Global and JD Worldwide, according to a report from consulting agency iiMedia.

It buys goods directly from overseas manufacturers and last year it imported more than 5,000 brands from 80 countries.

Amazon has been trying to push into China and compete head-on with homegrown rivals Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com but so far the Seattle-based online retailer has not made any significant headway in the country.

As of mid-2018, Alibaba led the e-commerce market in China with a 58.2 percent share, while Amazon was a distant seventh with a less that 1 percent market share, according to research firm eMarketer.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the Caijing report. NetEase declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Kaola, NetEase
Google to Buy Data Migration Company Alooma in Cloud Push
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds Leak Just Ahead of Unpacked 2019 Event
Pricee
Amazon's Chinese Unit in Merger Talks With NetEase's Kaola: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  2. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  3. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins: The Best Deals on Day 1
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  7. Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  8. How to Check PF Balance
  9. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombies Mode Out Now: Here's What's New
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds Leak Hours Before Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.