Technology News
loading

Amazon's Bid to Acquire Stake in Indian Retailer Said to Face Antitrust Hurdle

Amazon in August agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in a unit of Future Group which owns 7.3 percent of Future Retail.

By | Updated: 2 November 2019 10:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's Bid to Acquire Stake in Indian Retailer Said to Face Antitrust Hurdle

Amazon aims to acquire a 49 percent stake in a unit of India's Future Group

Highlights
  • India's Future Group owns a 7.3 percent stake in Future Retail
  • Future Retail runs 290 department and grocery stores called Big Bazaar
  • The deal would help Amazon tap into India's booming retail market

India's antitrust body has sought more information from Amazon.com about its planned acquisition of a stake in India's Future Retail, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, which could potentially delay the deal.

Amazon in August agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in a unit of India's Future Group which owns 7.3 percent of Future Retail, giving the US-based company a 3.58 percent stake in the retailer which operates more than 1,500 stores in the country.

The deal would help Amazon tap into the booming retail market in India, as it separately boosts its e-commerce operations, offering everything from electronics to groceries on its Indian website. Future Retail runs 290 budget department and grocery stores branded "Big Bazaar".

In a notice to Amazon last month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said "in certain overlapping segments and areas of operation of the parties, the combined market share exceeds the threshold specified in the combination regulations", one of the sources told Reuters.

The CCI also queried the procedure Amazon adopted to seek approval. Amazon had notified the CCI through a so-called Form I, instead of a Form II that is more onerous and is required when parties assess the combined entity will exceed a pre-defined market share threshold.

The CCI sought justification from Amazon on why it chose to file a Form I, the source added, which could potentially delay approval of the deal. A Form I filing typically takes 2-3 months compared with three to six months for a Form II.

Amazon and Future Retail declined to comment for the story. A source at Future group said it had recently answered the CCI's questions related to the deal, but did not elaborate.

The CCI did not respond to Reuters queries.

Additionally, the competition watchdog has asked Amazon more than 40 questions related to the deal and its businesses, the first source with knowledge of the matter said.

A second source confirmed to Reuters that the CCI had sent additional queries to Amazon, calling it part of the regular deal approval process by the watchdog.

"There are questions about e-commerce ... the CCI needs to assess whether there is any adverse impact on competition or not," the source said.

Amazon's notification available on the CCI's website says the company believes the deal is "not likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition" in India.

"Such queries mean the deal is being closely scrutinised and could face potential delays, but it can eventually sail through if no antitrust concerns are found," said Karan Singh Chandhiok, an antitrust partner at Indian law firm Chandhiok & Mahajan who is not involved in the proposed stake purchase.

Typically in such cases, the company needs to defend its decision and, if the watchdog disagrees, has no choice but to give more details in a Form II filing, Chandhiok added.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Future Group
Apple Asks US to Waive Tariffs on Chinese-Made Watches, iPhone Parts, AirPods
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
Honor Smartphones
Amazon's Bid to Acquire Stake in Indian Retailer Said to Face Antitrust Hurdle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Apple TV+ Now Live: Here's How to Get It Free for a Year
  3. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  4. Government Said to Form Panel to Address Telecom Woes
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  6. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  7. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  8. Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Walmart Help Drive India Payments Past 1 Billion Transactions
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  3. Amazon's Bid to Acquire Stake in Indian Retailer Said to Face Antitrust Hurdle
  4. Apple Asks US to Waive Tariffs on Chinese-Made Watches, iPhone Parts, AirPods
  5. WhatsApp Said to Have Shared 'Technical Jargon' With Government, Didn't Mention Pegasus
  6. Google to Buy Wearables Maker Fitbit for $2.1 Billion
  7. Global Smartphone Shipments Grew for First Time in Two Years in Q3 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
  8. Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch ID Layout Leaked via macOS 10.15.1 Catalina
  10. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans Available With Up to Rs. 50 Discount: How to Avail
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.