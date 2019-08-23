E-commerce major Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of "AmazonFresh", offering food and grocery items, for select pincodes in Bengaluru. According to the company, with AmazonFresh, the customers can order their grocery requirements across a selection of over 5,000 fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, and dry grocery like staples, packaged food, personal care and home care.

This isn't the first time Amazon has started a grocery delivery service in the country. In fact, Amazon began its Kirana Now grocery delivery service with Bengaluru itself, back in 2015. The service was then replaced by Amazon Now in 2016. Amazon Now was also rebranded to Amazon Prime Now, which will be powering the AmazonFresh service for now, earlier this year.

"The Amazon Fresh store will serve a complete grocery experience with the most convenient 2-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6am to midnight on Amazon.in," the company said in a statement.

"These ultrafast deliveries are powered by Amazon's Prime Now service which was earlier available only on the separate Prime Now app. The Prime Now app will continue to serve customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad," it said.

Siddharth Nambiar, Director of Category Management, Amazon India said: "Now, customers can order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get it within 2 hours. We are starting this service in Bengaluru and will soon roll this out to customers in other cities."

Through the AmazonFresh store on Amazon.in, Prime members will get exclusive access to the two-hour delivery slots for Rs. 49. All customers get convenient two-hour delivery slots from 6am to midnight with free delivery for orders above Rs. 600. Orders below Rs. 600 will be charged a delivery fee of Rs. 29, it said.