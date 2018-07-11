NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Workers in Spain Call 3-Day Strike Over Wages, Rights

 
, 11 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Workers in Spain Call 3-Day Strike Over Wages, Rights

Spanish labour unions have called on around 1,000 Amazon employees to walk out for three days next week in a dispute over what it says are efforts to reduce workers' rights.

The strike will take place at the San Fernando warehouse on the outskirts of Madrid, Amazon's biggest in Spain, on July 16, 17 and 18, to coincide with a 1-1/2 day sale on the platform.

Douglas Harper, a representative of the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) union told Reuters the union primarily objected to wage cuts, working conditions and restrictions on time off.

It will be the second walk-out this year at the San Fernando warehouse where most of Amazon's 1,600-strong Spanish workforce is based.

"Strikes aren't good for anyone, not the company, the workers or the customers, but we need to keep putting pressure on local management," Harper said.

Amazon said earlier this month it would hire a further 1,600 people on permanent contracts in Spain this year.

Responding to the call to strike, the company said in a statement: "Amazon's total pay is at the high end of the range in the logistics sector, it includes an attractive salary and an extensive benefits package."

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Spain
Huawei Nova 3 With AI Scene Recognition, 3D Qmoji Launched; Huawei TalkBand B5 Unveiled With Bluetooth Headset Functionality
Samsung Galaxy J8
Amazon Workers in Spain Call 3-Day Strike Over Wages, Rights
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Xiaomi Sale Day 2 Deals: Rs. 4 Flash Sales, and Other Offers Detailed
  4. WhatsApp Will Now Label Forwards in a Bid to Combat Misinformation
  5. Oppo F7 Price Cut in India by Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and Flipkart
  6. iPhone X, iPhone SE May Be Discontinued This Year: Analysts
  7. Nikon Coolpix P1000 With Super-Telephoto Lens, 125x Optical Zoom Launched
  8. Moto E5 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1
  9. Fortnite's Android Release Delay Is PUBG Mobile's Gain
  10. Nokia X5 Price, Photos Leaked Ahead of July 11 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.