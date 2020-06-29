Technology News
loading

Amazon Workers in Germany to Go on Strike Over Coronavirus Infections

Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have staged frequent strikes since 2013.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2020 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Workers in Germany to Go on Strike Over Coronavirus Infections

Amazon has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus crisis internally

Highlights
  • Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday
  • The strike could last 48 hours
  • Amazon has been accused of putting profit ahead of safety of its workers

Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some staff at logistics centres tested positive for coronavirus, labour union Verdi said. Verdi said on Sunday that the strike would last at least 48 hours, under the motto 'Good and healthy work', to denounce what it called a lack of transparency by the US retail giant after workers tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have information that at least 30 to 40 colleagues were infected," said Verdi representative Orhan Akman.

Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have staged frequent strikes since 2013.

Verdi said the strikes will hit Amazon sites in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Rheinberg, Werne, and Koblenz. It said Amazon was putting profit ahead of the safety of its workers.

Amazon rejected the accusations in a statement and said that as of June it had invested $4 billion (roughly Rs. 30,227 crores) on measures to protect its global workforce and clients from the risk of COVID-19 infections.

In Germany, its biggest market after the United States, Amazon has since February ordered 470 million hand disinfection bottles, 21 million pairs of gloves, 19 million masks, and other face protection gear and 39 million boxes of disinfectant wipes, a spokesman for Amazon in Germany said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Starbucks Pauses Social Media Ads as It Targets 'Hate Speech'
Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Option Launched in India, First Sale on June 30

Related Stories

Amazon Workers in Germany to Go on Strike Over Coronavirus Infections
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Gets New 'That Blue' Colour Option, First Sale on June 30
  2. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  3. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Render Tips Design Details
  4. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  5. iPhone 12 Models Reportedly Won't Come With Earphones, Adapter in the Box
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Galaxy A71s 5G Models Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  10. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Upcoming TV Series Will Have Three Models, Prices Teased
  2. Amazon, SoftBank Held Talks to Acquire Russian E-Retailer Ozon, Shareholder Says
  3. Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Option Launched in India, First Sale on June 30
  4. Amazon Workers in Germany to Go on Strike Over Coronavirus Infections
  5. Starbucks Pauses Social Media Ads as It Targets 'Hate Speech'
  6. Facebook Ad Boycott Campaign to Go Global, Organisers Say
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications, More
  8. Zomato Employees Burn Company T-Shirts to Protest Chinese Investment in Firm
  9. Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Update Brings June 2020 Patch, Realme PaySa App
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Camera Offers Good Exposure, Poor Zoom Shots: DxOMark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com