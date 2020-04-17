Technology News
loading

Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns

Amazon is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in a number of its warehouses.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 April 2020 15:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns

Amazon has said that it was creating its own lab to test employees for coronavirus

Highlights
  • The virtual one-day strike aims to pressure the online retail giant
  • The workers group is called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice
  • They are asking colleagues to call in sick on April 24

Amazon tech workers are calling for a virtual one-day strike to pressure the online retail giant over warehouse safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in a number of its warehouses and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements.

The workers group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, called on colleagues to call in sick on April 24, accusing the company of firing workers protesting a lack of coronavirus safety precautions and environmental issues.

"We're asking tech workers to virtually walk out on Friday," said Maren Costa, who US media reported was fired with fellow employee Emily Cunningham for criticizing Amazon over environmental and coronavirus safety issues.

"We want to tell Amazon that we are sick of all this -- sick of the firings, sick of the silencing, sick of pollution, sick of racism, and sick of the climate crisis," Costa said in a press release.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment but US media reported the company said the firings resulted from violations of "internal policies."

The Seattle-based internet giant set a goal of investing $350 million (roughly Rs. 2,677 crores) to support employees and partners during the pandemic, which has thrust Amazon into the spotlight as demand surges for online services during extensive lockdowns.

Earlier this month, the company said it was creating its own lab to test employees for coronavirus.

In a stockholders letter Thursday, owner Jeff Bezos said Amazon had distributed face masks and was implementing temperature checks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Jeff Bezos
Mrs. Serial Killer Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie
Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G

Related Stories

Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  3. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  4. 5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers
  5. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
  8. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
  2. Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
  3. Google Updates Play Store Rules to Stop Android App Subscription Fraud
  4. HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create Laptops Launched, HP Envy 15 Refreshed With New Design
  5. Mysterious Redmi Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Could Be a Redmi 9 Variant
  6. Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download
  7. Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings
  8. OnePlus 8 Series Price in China Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  9. Zee5 Kids With 4,000 Free Hours of Content Launched, Originals Announced
  10. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com