Technology News
loading

Amazon Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

Others are expected to follow suit. LG, Ericsson, and Nvidia have already bowed out.

By | Updated: 10 February 2020 12:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

MWC organiser GSMA said that it is monitoring and assessing the potential impact of coronavirus

Highlights
  • Amazon is pulling out of Mobile World Congress
  • The company has cited concerns over the spread of Novel Coronavirus
  • Industry watchers have also warned that others may follow the suit

After South Korean company LG Electronics, Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson and graphics giant Nvidia, now e-commerce giant Amazon is pulling out of Mobile World Congress (MWC), citing concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

"Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about the new coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

With the rapid spread of the China virus showing no signs of slowing down, the industry watchers have also warned that others may soon follow the suit.

According to Ericsson, the company has already taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure health and safety of its employees and to minimise the impact on the company's operations.

"After an extensive internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautionary measures by withdrawing from the MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecom industry," it said in a statement.

Ericsson, as one of the largest exhibitors, said it has thousands of visitors in its hall each day and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors.

To showcase the company's portfolio and innovations, the Swedish telecom company will also take the demos and content created for the MWC Barcelona to customers in their home markets with local events called "Ericsson Unboxed".

Earlier, LG Electronics said in a statement that with the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, "LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain."

The MWC organiser GSMA said that it is monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus on its events held annually in Barcelona, Shanghai, and Los Angeles and as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

After report of ZTE cancelling a press conference at the MWC 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak surfaced, the Chinese tech major clarified that it will still have booth space at the show and that its participation in the event will go "as planned".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, MWC 2020, MWC, Coronavirus
Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications
iQoo 3 Gets an Official Teaser, UFS 3.1 Storage Suggested

Related Stories

Amazon Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  2. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  3. Samsung Teases New Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  5. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. India vs New Zealand Second ODI Today: How to Watch Live, Check Scores
  7. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  8. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  9. Here Are All the 2020 Oscars Winners
  10. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Go Official With Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Gets an Official Teaser, UFS 3.1 Storage Suggested
  2. Amazon Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Set to Launch on February 24, Company Executive Reveals Specifications
  4. Solar Orbiter Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Capture First Look at Sun's Poles
  5. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  6. Mi 10 Official Render Released, Alleged Price Surfaces Online; Mi 10 Pro With 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  8. Coronavirus Set to Throw MWC 2020 Out of Gear
  9. China Denies Blocking Apple Supplier Foxconn From Resuming Production
  10. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued in February, Xiaomi's Lu Weibing Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.