Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users

Amazon platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services in India and other parts of the world, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 37,00 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while about 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

About 80 percent of the issues reported were with its website, while 15 percent was with its log in and 5 percent with its check-out, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Amazon last month was also affected by a mass outage caused by Fastly, a US-based cloud computing service provider that powers a content delivery network (CDN) used by Amazon and other websites. The issue caused many popular websites including Reddit, Twitter, Quora, GitHub, Spotify, and Twitch to go down. Over 1,000 Reddit and over 600 Twitch users have complained so far on DownDetector that the websites were not loading for them.