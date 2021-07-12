Technology News
loading

Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users

Amazon users in India and other parts of the world reported issues logging in and checking out on the Amazon website.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2021 10:02 IST
Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users

Amazon last month was also affected by a mass outage caused by Fastly, a cloud computing service provider

Highlights
  • About 80 percent of the issues reported were with Amazon's website
  • The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear
  • About 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services

Amazon platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services in India and other parts of the world, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 37,00 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while about 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

About 80 percent of the issues reported were with its website, while 15 percent was with its log in and 5 percent with its check-out, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Amazon last month was also affected by a mass outage caused by Fastly, a US-based cloud computing service provider that powers a content delivery network (CDN) used by Amazon and other websites. The issue caused many popular websites including Reddit, Twitter, Quora, GitHub, Spotify, and Twitch to go down. Over 1,000 Reddit and over 600 Twitch users have complained so far on DownDetector that the websites were not loading for them.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, AWS
Twitter India Appoints New Grievance Officer Vinay Prakash to Comply With New IT Rules

Related Stories

Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  5. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Takes Digs at Virgin Galactic on Twitter
  6. Watch: The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out Now
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Nokia C30 Renders and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles, Stadia; Releases on October 1
  2. Elon Musk Plans Space Travel With Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, Not Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
  3. Nokia C30 Specifications and Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come With a 6.8-Inch Full HD+ Display
  4. Samsung Entire Mobile, Wearable Lineup Due at August’s Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Gets Leaked
  5. Zomato to Raise Rs. 9,375 Crore Through IPO. Here’s All You Need to Know About the Food Delivery Company
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate
  7. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Took Digs at Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Ahead of Sunday Launch
  8. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Video Game Cartridge Sold for Record $1.5 Million
  9. Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users
  10. Twitter India Appoints New Grievance Officer Vinay Prakash to Comply With New IT Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com