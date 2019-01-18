NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Web Services Launches AWS Backup to Help Automate Process

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Web Services Launches AWS Backup to Help Automate Process

Retail giant Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched "Backup" -- a new feature which makes it easier for companies to backup their data using its Cloud computing platform.

AWS "Backup" makes protecting storage volumes, databases and file systems easier by giving customers a single service to configure and audit the AWS resources, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

AWS already offers a service named "Snapshots" that lets companies build their own backups but much of this process is manual.

"We are proud to make AWS Backup available with support for block storage volumes, databases, and file systems, and over time, we plan to support additional AWS services," said Bill Vass, Vice President of Storage, Automation, and Management Services, AWS.

Initially, the backup tool is integrated with Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Storage Gateway, with support for additional services planned for the future. 

Users can also back up on-premises application data through the AWS Backup integration with AWS Storage Gateway, thus providing a common way to protect their on-premises data in the AWS cloud.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AWS, Amazon
Netflix, Hotstar, Jio, 6 Others Decide to Self-Regulate Content in India
Pricee
Amazon Web Services Launches AWS Backup to Help Automate Process
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  4. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  5. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped
  6. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  7. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  8. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  9. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  10. Windows 10 October 2018 Update Now Rolling Out Automatically in Phases
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.