Technology News
loading

Amazon Says Customers Have to Secure Own Data on AWS

Cybersecurity researchers say data hosted on AWS servers is often accidentally exposed due to mistakes made by the company's clients configuring their security settings.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says Customers Have to Secure Own Data on AWS
Highlights
  • US lawmakers had accused that Amazon has not done enough to secure data
  • AWS has come under fire following a series of high-profile data breaches
  • We have a responsibility in making sure you take right actions: Amazon

Amazon's cloud computing customers have to decide themselves how best to protect sensitive information online, a senior executive said on Tuesday, following accusations by US lawmakers that the Web giant has not done enough to secure data on its servers. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com, has come under fire following a series of high-profile data breaches, including one this year involving the personal information of 106 million people stored on its servers by Capital One Financial.

Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels said AWS provided multiple services to help customers identify if their data was being stored appropriately and flag any possible problems, but the decision about which settings to use lay with those clients.

"We feel we have a responsibility in making sure you take the right actions, but in the end it's only you who can decide what is the right action there and what's not," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon.

"I'm not going to look at your data thinking like 'hey, these are cat videos, maybe you shouldn't do that'." He added that customers should use tighter security controls for sensitive data such as credit card information.

Cyber-security researchers say data hosted on AWS servers is often accidentally exposed due to mistakes made by the company's clients configuring their security settings.

The alleged Capital One hacker, for example, was able to access the firm's data due to a wrongly-configured Web application firewall, US prosecutors have said.

Analysts at Gartner predict client mistakes will account for 99 percent of "cloud security failures" over the next six years.

Vogels said the AWS system warned customers with a "massive red button" when they configured online storage containers - known as buckets - to be accessible by anyone online, a setting deliberately chosen for some products and applications.

The company also provides tools which clients can run to analyse the type of data they are storing and spot commonly associated slip-ups, he said.

"If you (change) the configuration on your bucket to world-readable, you will get lots of alarm bells going off," he said. "It's up to the individual customer to decide what's right and what's wrong."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, AWS, Capital One
Vivo S5 Leaked Renders Tips 3 Gradient Colour Options, Specifications Spotted on TENAA
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Says Customers Have to Secure Own Data on AWS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched
  3. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  4. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  5. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  7. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  9. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Leak, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Says Customers Have to Secure Own Data on AWS
  2. Vivo S5 Leaked Renders Tips 3 Gradient Colour Options, Specifications Spotted on TENAA
  3. TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced
  4. The Batman: Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell Said to Be in Casting Talks to Play Alfred Pennyworth, The Penguin
  5. Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Tips Availability Ahead of India Launch on November 20
  6. Facebook Will Widen Access to Encryption on Messenger, Test Safety Measures
  7. Microsoft, Nokia Reunite on Cloud, AI, and IoT After Failed Smartphone Deal
  8. Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  10. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.