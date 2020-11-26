Amazon's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is experiencing a large-scale outage, the company said on Wednesday, affecting users ranging from websites to software providers.

It has also affected the ability to post updates to its service health dashboard, the company said.

"Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution," an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Kinesis, a part of its cloud offerings, collects, processes, and analyses real-time data and offers insights.

Video-streaming device maker Roku, Adobe's Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their recent posts on Twitter.

"We are experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the AWS outage," the newspaper tweeted.

We are experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the AWS outage. We will continue to post breaking news updates to our social channels.https://t.co/et26BALCcE — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) November 25, 2020

Amazon's cloud service business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.