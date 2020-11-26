Technology News
Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected

Roku, Adobe's Spark, Flickr, and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 November 2020 10:58 IST
Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected

Amazon Kinesis collects, processes, and analyses real-time data and offers insights

  • Amazon's cloud service business is thriving on higher demand
  • Companies are switching to virtual offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Sales from AWS rose about 29 percent in the third quarter

Amazon's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is experiencing a large-scale outage, the company said on Wednesday, affecting users ranging from websites to software providers.

It has also affected the ability to post updates to its service health dashboard, the company said.

"Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution," an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Kinesis, a part of its cloud offerings, collects, processes, and analyses real-time data and offers insights.

Video-streaming device maker Roku, Adobe's Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their recent posts on Twitter.

"We are experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the AWS outage," the newspaper tweeted.

Amazon's cloud service business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Web Services
