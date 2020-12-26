Technology News
Amazon Warehouse in Pune Vandalised Allegedly by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Workers

Raj Thackeray’s MNS wants Amazon to include Marathi language as an option on the e-commerce platform for customers in Maharashtra.

By ANI | Updated: 26 December 2020 10:27 IST
Highlights
  • MNS workers demand for Marathi language option inside Amazon app
  • Raj Thackeray has been summoned to court on January 5
  • MNS says it wrote to Amazon chief asking him to include Marathi language

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for vandalising an Amazon warehouse in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised an Amazon warehouse in Pune's Kondhwa over a notice sent by a Mumbai court to Raj Thackeray, asking him to be present in court on January 5 over a controversy on adding Marathi language support on Amazon's website.

"The notice sent to Raj Thackeray by Amazon yesterday (Thursday) is illegal. If one has to do business in Maharashtra they must provide an option in Marathi language and if they don't do it in future as well… then the way this (Amazon's warehouse) has been vandalised similarly Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not let their shops, vehicles operate in Maharashtra," said MNS worker Amit Jagtap, who was allegedly leading the group that vandalised the godown.

The e-commerce company had approached a Dindoshi court in the city after which a notice was issued to MNS chief Raj Thackeray directing him to appear in court on January 5.

MNS had recently written a letter to Amazon chief asking him to include Marathi language as an option on their website for Maharashtra customers.

The case has been registered with the Kondhwa police station in Pune under sections 143,147,149,427,452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with several other relevant sections.

