Amazon Wants to 3D Scan Your Body to Give the Right Fit of Clothing

Online shopping websites collect a lot of data to know your preferences and show you customised content which you would like. Now, Amazon is reportedly going a step ahead to physically scan your body to show you the clothing which fits you perfectly.

The e-commerce giant is reportedly inviting customers (volunteers) to its New York office in order to keep a tab on their body shape and size over a 20-week period via 3D scanning.

These volunteers will visit twice a month in order to allow Amazon a better understanding of the changing human body, Digital Trends reported. In turn, Amazon will give them gift cards worth up to $250 (roughly Rs. 16,800).

The idea behind this project is apparently to help Amazon provide you with the best fit of clothing and in turn, reduce the number of returns the company has to deal with on a daily basis.