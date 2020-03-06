Technology News
loading

Amazon Vows to Act on Price-Gouging on Coronavirus Goods

Amazon responded to a letter from US Senator Ed Markey, who wrote it appeared to be profiting from panic buying.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 6 March 2020 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Vows to Act on Price-Gouging on Coronavirus Goods
Highlights
  • Amazon pledged to take steps to fight price gouging
  • A US senator had complained of "unjustifiably high prices"
  • Hand sanitizers and surgical masks are in high demand

Amazon pledged Thursday to take steps to fight price gouging after a US senator complained of "unjustifiably high prices" on hand sanitizers and surgical masks to protect against coronavirus infections.

The US retail giant responded to a letter from Senator Ed Markey, who wrote that Amazon appeared to be profiting from panic buying related to the epidemic.

"We agree with Senator Markey -- there is no place for price gouging on Amazon and that's why our teams are monitoring our store 24/7 and have already removed tens of thousands of offers for attempted price gouging," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email.

"We are disappointed that bad actors are attempting to take advantage of this global health crisis and, in addition to removing these offers, we are terminating accounts."

About half of Amazon sales come from third-party vendors as part of the company's online "marketplace."

Markey questioned Amazon's vigilance after a series of media reports highlighted markups on some items of as much as 2,000 percent, with one report indicating the company's enforcement of its fair-pricing policy as "haphazard."

"No one should be allowed to reap a windfall from fear and human suffering," Markey said Wednesday. "I'm calling on Amazon to stop and prevent coronavirus-inspired price gouging."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Flipkart Faces Further Antitrust Probe in India
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to 'Reconsider' Africa Plans, Partly Over Coronavirus Fears

Related Stories

Amazon Vows to Act on Price-Gouging on Coronavirus Goods
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Realme 6 Review
  3. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  4. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  5. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  6. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  7. All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Next Indian Movie, Guilty
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  10. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. First Nokia 5G Phone to Launch on March 19, Says HMD Global
  2. First Nokia 5G Phone to Launch on March 19, Says HMD Global
  3. NASA Names Next Mars Rover 'Perseverance'
  4. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to 'Reconsider' Africa Plans, Partly Over Coronavirus Fears
  5. Amazon Vows to Act on Price-Gouging on Coronavirus Goods
  6. Google Assistant for Android Can Now Read Entire Webpages Aloud to You
  7. Flipkart Faces Further Antitrust Probe in India
  8. Apple Rejecting Coronavirus Apps That Are Not From Recognised Institutions Like Governments, Hospitals: Report
  9. Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Oppo Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  10. Realme to Launch More IoT Devices, Offline-Focussed Smartphones in Q2: Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.