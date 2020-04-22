Technology News
loading

Amazon US Workers Strike for Better Conditions During COVID-19 Pandemic

According to Amazon, unions "grossly exaggerated" the level of participation in the protests.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 22 April 2020 10:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon US Workers Strike for Better Conditions During COVID-19 Pandemic

Amazon has been accused since the start of the pandemic of failing to sufficiently protect its employees

Highlights
  • Amazon warehouse employees are protesting working conditions
  • Amazon says number that participated in strike was exaggerated
  • More than 250,000 people came to work, Amazon said

Hundreds of Amazon warehouse employees in the US went on strike Tuesday against what they say are unsafe working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.

"More than 350 workers have now pledged" to strike, the Athena coalition, a group of workers' rights organizations, said in a statement, adding that the stoppage would be effective "starting today."

However, according to Amazon, unions "grossly exaggerated" the level of participation in the protests.

"More than 250,000 people have come to work today, even more than last week to serve their communities," spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said.

"We encourage anyone to compare the health and safety measures Amazon has taken, and the speed of their implementation, during this crisis with other retailers," she added.

Two weeks ago, Amazon announced it was distributing millions of masks to employees and implementing temperature checks at all of its US and European sites.

But, according to Athena, the application of these measures has been "questioned repeatedly by workers on the ground."

The online retail giant has been accused since the start of the pandemic of failing to sufficiently protect its employees and of firing employees in the US who led protest movements.

The protest comes just days before a planned online strike by Amazon coders and engineers.

The company has said it will recruit 175,000 new employees in the US to help with runaway demand as people locked down because of the pandemic order things online.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus
Jio-Facebook Deal: Facebook to Buy 9.99 Percent Stake in Reliance Jio
Venom 2 Release Date Moved to 2021, Is Titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Amazon US Workers Strike for Better Conditions During COVID-19 Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  4. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  6. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  7. Government Debunks Reports Suggesting ‘Namaste’ Tool as Its Answer to Zoom
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
  9. Redmi K30i Said to Debut Later This Month With 5G Support in Tow
  10. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A72 Reportedly Launching Soon, Design and Specifications Tipped
  2. Netflix Sees Record Sign-Ups During Coronavirus Lockdown, Warns Boost May Fade
  3. Venom 2 Release Date Moved to 2021, Is Titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  4. Amazon US Workers Strike for Better Conditions During COVID-19 Pandemic
  5. Jio-Facebook Deal: Facebook to Buy 9.99 Percent Stake in Reliance Jio
  6. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  7. Amazon Workers to Strike Over 'Unsafe' Conditions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Scientists Bat for Smartphone Contact Tracing to Fight COVID-19, but Say Privacy Remains a Concern
  9. Apple Expands Services Business to Markets in Africa and Beyond
  10. Conspiracy Theorists Burn 5G Towers Claiming Link to Virus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com