Amazon to Pay US Shoppers Hurt by Others' Products, Does Not Admit Liability

Amazon maintains that sellers themselves are responsible, and most courts have ruled in its favour.

Updated: 10 August 2021 15:11 IST
Effective September 1, Amazon will pay valid claims of up to $1,000 (roughly Rs. 74,440 crores)

  • Amazon maintains that sellers themselves are responsible
  • The policy "better protects Amazon customers and sellers," it said
  • It also announced Amazon Insurance Accelerator

Amazon on Tuesday said it would pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on its US platform, in a new policy that could reduce litigation.

For years, consumers have sued the world's largest online retailer, arguing it is liable when a merchant sells bad products on Amazon. A woman in Pennsylvania, for instance, in 2016 sought to blame Amazon for a merchant's retractable dog leash that blinded her eye when it snapped.

Amazon maintains that sellers themselves are responsible, and most courts have ruled in its favour. A state appellate court in California, however, last year said it could be liable for goods it stores and ships via its Fulfillment by Amazon programme.

Effective September 1, Amazon will pay valid claims of up to $1,000 (roughly Rs. 74,440 crores), which make up more than 80 percent of injury and damage cases on its platform, at no cost to sellers, and it may step in with more help if sellers are unresponsive, the company said. The policy "better protects Amazon customers and sellers," it said.

It also announced Amazon Insurance Accelerator, a network of insurance providers that sellers can access if they choose, and an updated policy requiring more merchants to obtain product liability insurance. Amazon itself is not offering this insurance, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
