Technology News
loading

Amazon Offers to Help US With COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts in Letter to President Joe Biden

Amazon has an agreement with a healthcare provider to administer vaccines at its facilities.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2021 10:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Offers to Help US With COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts in Letter to President Joe Biden

Amazon employs about 8,00,000 people in the US, making it second-biggest private employer behind Walmart

Highlights
  • The offer comes as Biden became the 46th US president of on Wednesday
  • About 19,000 US workers at Amazon contracted the virus as of September
  • Amazon's scale would let it make an impact in countering the virus

Amazon on Wednesday offered to help with the United States' efforts involving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, seen by Reuters.

The world's largest online retailer has an agreement with a healthcare provider to administer vaccines at its facilities and will move forward once doses are available, Dave Clark, chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, said in the letter.

Beyond offering the vaccine to Amazon employees, Clark added, "We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts."

The offer comes as Biden became the 46th US president on Wednesday. The president has laid out a goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office, an endeavour Amazon aims to support. Clark congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration.

The company employs more than 8,00,000 people in the United States, making it the second-biggest private employer behind Walmart. More than 19,000 US workers at Amazon had contracted the virus as of September, underscoring the vaccine's importance to keeping its staff safe and warehouses operational.

Amazon said in the letter that its scale would let it make an impact in countering the virus, but it did not provide details on the form its help could take. The company did not immediately answer a request for comment on its vaccine rollout if any so far.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, COVID 19, Joe Biden
Twitter Locks China's US Embassy Account Over Xinjiang Policy-Related Tweet
Google Asks US Judge to Move States' Antitrust Lawsuit to California

Related Stories

Amazon Offers to Help US With COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts in Letter to President Joe Biden
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  5. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Key Specifications Tipped
  7. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  9. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
  2. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification
  3. Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched
  5. iPhone 13 Series Said to Have Improved Face ID Tech, Pro Models Rumoured With New Camera
  6. Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
  7. Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March
  8. Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
  9. Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses
  10. Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com