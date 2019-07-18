Technology News
loading

Amazon Under EU Antitrust Fire Over Use of Merchant Data

The EU investigation will focus on Amazon's standard agreements with marketplace sellers.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Under EU Antitrust Fire Over Use of Merchant Data

Amazon's use of merchants' data triggered an EU antitrust investigation on Wednesday, as regulatory concerns mount around the world on how tech giants exploit customer information to reinforce their market power.

US tech firms Amazon, Google, and Facebook have been in the regulatory spotlight as antitrust enforcers examine how they use data to shut out rivals. Some US politicians and even one of Facebook's co-founders have called for them to be broken up.

The European Commission has been seeking feedback from retailers and manufacturers since September into Amazon's dual role as a marketplace for merchants and as a competitor, following complaints from traders about Amazon's practices.

The Commission said its investigation would look into Amazon's data agreements with marketplace sellers and how the online retailer uses that data to choose which seller is selected to provide a product once a consumer clicks "buy."

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who can fine companies up to 10% of their global turnover and force them to change their business practices, said the issue was crucial as increasing numbers of Europeans shop online.

"E-commerce has boosted retail competition and brought more choice and better prices. We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behaviour," she said.

Amazon said it would cooperate fully with the EU investigation. The company reached a deal with Germany's antitrust authority on Wednesday to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants.

Its shares were 0.6% down versus a 0.1 percent rise in the Dow Jones US Technology Index.

Under Amazon's terms of service for Europe set out on its website, merchants grant Amazon "royalty-free" rights to use their materials, such as technology, trademarks, content and product information.

The Commission may take a tougher approach this time to set a precedent for other platforms providing a marketplace whilst competing with their own products, said Ioannis Lianos, professor of global competition law and public policy at University College London.

"I think the Commission will want to give a strong message because it's one of the first cases to bring this issue," Lianos said. "My feeling is that the Commission's interest is not to settle but to take an infringement decision to lay down the law clearly and set a precedent."

In Washington, the US Federal Trade Commission is contemplating probes of Amazon and Facebook while the Justice Department is looking at Apple and Google.

In Congress on Tuesday, Representative David Cicilline, chair of the Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, pressed Nate Sutton, an associate general counsel at Amazon, about whether the online retailer used data about independent sellers on its platform to develop products to sell, thus competing against its own sellers.

Sutton argued that the data was used solely to know what to offer customers. "The algorithms are optimised to what customers want to buy regardless of the seller," he said.

This would not be Amazon's first run-in with the Commission. Two years ago, it was told to pay back taxes of about EUR 250 million ($280 million) to Luxembourg because of illegal tax benefits. That same year it settled with the regulator over its distribution deals with e-book publishers in Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, EU
EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for Huawei P20 Lite, Other Huawei Phones to Start This Week in India
Amazon Prime Day Sets Fresh Sales Records for the E-Retailer
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Under EU Antitrust Fire Over Use of Merchant Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  2. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  4. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  5. Netflix Is Bringing a Cheaper Mobile-Only Plan to India
  6. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  7. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  8. Suits Season 9 to Premiere Today on Colors Infinity in India
  9. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  10. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s Different?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Will Not Feature Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC: Report
  4. Fortnite v9.40 Update Brings Redesigned Tactical Shotgun, Automatic Item Pickup, and More
  5. Instagram Begins Hiding Likes in More Countries 'To Remove Pressure'
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission to Launch on July 22, ISRO Announces
  7. Google Removes Stalker Apps From Play Store That May Have Spied on You
  8. Government Threatens to Ban TikTok, Asks It to Answer Queries on Anti-National Activities
  9. Mr. Robot Season 4 First Teaser Considers the Human Consequences of Elliot’s Actions
  10. Rick and Morty Season 4 Guest Stars Announced, to Be More Serialised
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.