Technology News
loading

Amazon's UK Site Backs Away From Plan to Stop Taking Visa Cards

Amazon said its earlier decision to stop accepting Visa cards will not be implemented on Wednesday as planned.

By Associated Press | Updated: 18 January 2022 13:43 IST
Amazon's UK Site Backs Away From Plan to Stop Taking Visa Cards

Amazon said the change would not be implemented as planned on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Credit card fees have been a growing source of tension
  • Amazon didn't rule out future action
  • Amazon started charging customers in Australia and Singapore last year

Amazon's British website has backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom, saying Monday that the move has been put on hold while talks between the two sides continue.

The online retailer said the change would not be implemented as planned on Wednesday. Amazon had announced the move in November, blaming “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk,” the retailer said in an email to customers.

Amazon didn't rule out future action but told customers it would give them “advance notice” of any changes related to the acceptance of Visa credit cards.

Credit card fees have been a growing source of tension between Amazon and Visa. Last year, Amazon started charging customers in Australia and Singapore who use Visa credit cards a 0.5 percent surcharge.

In any credit card transaction, there are a number of fees involved, such as an “interchange fee” that the shopper's bank pays to the retailer's bank and other costs like service and technology charges. It isn't clear which fee is the focus of the UK dispute.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Visa
DHL Most Imitated Brand in Phishing Attacks in Q4 2021, WhatsApp, Google, and Apple in Top 10: Check Point Research

Related Stories

Amazon's UK Site Backs Away From Plan to Stop Taking Visa Cards
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Realme 9i First Impressions: A Worthy Successor?
  3. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Lite With 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: All Details
  5. Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  7. Moto Tab G70 LTE with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: All Details
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  10. OnePlus Ends Software Support for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's UK Site Backs Away From Plan to Stop Taking Visa Cards
  2. DHL Most Imitated Brand in Phishing Attacks in Q4 2021, WhatsApp, Google, and Apple in Top 10: Check Point Research
  3. Realme 9i With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Teams Gets 5 New Features to Support Frontline Workers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Charging Specifications Tipped via Alleged Certification Listing
  6. Moto Tab G70 LTE With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 11-Inch 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Witness Dips to Begin Week, Cardano Surges Over 7 Percent
  8. Crypto Ads in Spain Subjected to New Rules That Also Affect Social Media Influencers
  9. Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC With Xclipse GPU Based on AMD RDNA 2 Architecture Launched, Expected to Power Galaxy S22 Series
  10. OpenSea’s Monthly NFT Trade Volume Exceeds $3.5 Billion in New All-Time High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com