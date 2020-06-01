Technology News
loading

Amazon UK Removes Racist Messages After They Appear on Some Product Listings

The listings with the abusive messages were no longer visible on the Amazon UK website and it was not clear how long they were there for.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2020 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon UK Removes Racist Messages After They Appear on Some Product Listings

In April, several of Amazon's foreign websites were added to the US trade regulator's "notorious markets"

Highlights
  • The racist messages surfaced on Amazon UK website
  • The listings with the abusive messages were no longer visible
  • Images of the messages were trending on Twitter

Amazon said it was removing certain images after messages using extremely strong racist abuse appeared on some listings on its UK website when users searched for Apple's AirPods and other similar products. The message sparked outrage on Twitter, with the topic "AirPods" trending in the United Kingdom.

"We are removing the images in question and have taken action on the bad actor," an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Sunday. She did not elaborate more on the "bad actor".

Screenshots and video grabs of the messages were trending on Twitter, with users sharing the images.

The listings with the abusive messages were no longer visible on the Amazon UK website and it was not clear how long they were there for.

In April, several of Amazon's foreign websites, including the UK domain, were added to the US trade regulator's "notorious markets" report on marketplaces known for counterfeiting and piracy concerns.

Amazon strongly disagreed with the report at that time, describing it as a "purely political act."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, AirPods
NASA Astronauts Behnken, Hurley Head for ISS on Historic SpaceX Flight
SpaceX Crew Dragon Delivers Two Astronauts to International Space Station

Related Stories

Amazon UK Removes Racist Messages After They Appear on Some Product Listings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  4. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 India Launch Set for June 2
  5. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme Narzo 10A Review
  8. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Stands in Support of Racial Equality: Sundar Pichai
  2. SpaceX Crew Dragon Delivers Two Astronauts to International Space Station
  3. Amazon UK Removes Racist Messages After They Appear on Some Product Listings
  4. Add a '0' Before Dialling a Mobile Phone Number, Says TRAI
  5. WeTransfer Not Working? You Aren’t Alone as the Service Is ‘Partially’ Blocked in India
  6. NASA Astronauts Behnken, Hurley Head for ISS on Historic SpaceX Flight
  7. Paytm Moves Delhi High Court, Claims Telcos Not Preventing Phishing Activity
  8. SpaceX-NASA Mission to ISS on Schedule Though Weather Remains Uncertain
  9. Mitron App, an Emerging TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Vulnerability That Puts User Accounts at Risk
  10. SpaceX Launch: How to Watch Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Live, Timings, Astronauts, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com