Technology News

Amazon to Verify Its 'Flex Drivers' Using Their Selfies

, 20 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon to Verify Its 'Flex Drivers' Using Their Selfies
Highlights

The requirement applies specifically to "Flex drivers"

Amazon could be preventing multiple people from sharing the same account

The company notified drivers of the new requirement via the Flex app

In a bid to combat delivery-related fraud cases, e-commerce giant Amazon is making a section of its drivers take selfies before resuming their duties for the day in order to record and verify their identities using facial recognition from time to time.

For now, the requirement applies specifically to "Flex drivers" -- who work as independent contractors for Amazon's fastest Prime deliveries, deliver packages in their own cars and get paid $18 to $25 an hour, The Verge reported on Thursday.

By asking drivers to take selfies, Amazon could be preventing multiple people from sharing the same account which could screen out anyone who is technically unauthorised from delivering packages, such as criminals.

Prior to asking for selfies, the company notified drivers of the new requirement via the Flex app that their biometric data might be collected to confirm their identity from time to time.

Previously, the e-commerce giant has come under fire for making its factory workers meet unreasonably high quotas, forcing them to skip out on bathroom breaks and pee in bottles. Hence in contrast, requiring drivers to take selfies seems like a very small demand, the report said.

Back in 2016, global ride sharing company Uber implemented a similar policy that demanded drivers to take selfies before signing into the platform and taking ride requests.

However, Uber's plans failed to pan out as intended after reports surfaced pointing out how transgender Uber drivers were being laid off the company after taking a selfie and having it not match up to previous photos on file, due to being in different points of a gender transition.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime, Amazon Flex Drivers
Tata Sky Regional Smart Plans Introduced With Bundled FTA Channels, Price Starts at Rs. 206
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Amazon to Verify Its 'Flex Drivers' Using Their Selfies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
  2. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  3. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  4. Indian Student Destroys 59 University Computers With a 'Killer USB Drive’
  5. OnePlus 7 Launch Date to Be Announced on Tuesday, CEO Confirms
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  7. Realme 3 Pro Ultra HD Mode to Produce 64-Megapixel Images, CEO Teases
  8. Say Goodbye to Inbox by Gmail, as Google Finally Pulls the Last Plug
  9. Jio TV Launches Four New Exclusive HD Movie Channels
  10. Chrome for Android Gets Dark Mode in Stable Version: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.