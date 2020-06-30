Technology News
Amazon to Pay $500 Million in One-Time Bonuses to Front-Line Workers

Employees and partners who have been with Amazon through June will receive bonuses ranging from $150 to $3,000.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2020 12:27 IST
Amazon to Pay $500 Million in One-Time Bonuses to Front-Line Workers

Amazon has been facing intense scrutiny over whether it is doing enough to protect staff from COVID-19

Highlights
  • Employees and partners will receive bonuses ranging from $150 to $3,000
  • Amazon delivers about 10 billion items a year
  • Workers at six Amazon Germany went on strike to protest over safety

Amazon said on Monday it would spend $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,775 crores) on one-time bonuses to its front-line employees and partners working through the coronavirus crisis.

Employees and partners who have been with the e-commerce company through June will receive bonuses ranging from $150 (roughly Rs. 11,300) to $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.26 lakh), the company said in a blog post.

The world's largest online retailer, which delivers about 10 billion items a year, has been facing intense scrutiny from US lawmakers and unions over whether it is doing enough to protect staff from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, workers at six Amazon sites in Germany decided to go on strike in protest over safety after some staff at logistics centres tested positive for coronavirus, labour union Verdi said on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus, COVID 19

