Technology News
loading

Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires

Amazon's move came on a day when the US government said an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 May 2020 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires

Amazon has been facing flak over safety concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights
  • Amazon expanded its workforce with 175,000 new positions in March
  • Amazon's role is growing in delivering goods during lockdowns
  • The company has also faced protests from warehouse workers

Amazon on Thursday said it is offering permanent jobs to 125,000 of the temporary workers hired to handle surging use of its online shopping service due to the pandemic. Amazon expanded its workforce with 175,000 new positions in March as restrictions on movements shuttered real-world shops and had people staying home to avoid the virus.

"Like other companies, we hired these individuals for seasonal roles to meet a surge in demand and, for many, there was the hope of returning back to their previous companies once states began to reopen," Amazon said in a blog post.

"As the long-term picture becomes more clear, we're providing the opportunity for 125,000 of those who came on with us seasonally to stay with Amazon and transition into a regular, full-time role beginning in June."

The move comes Amazon's role growing in delivering goods for consumers facing lockdowns and restrictions around the world, through its e-commerce platform as well as its grocery operations.

But the company has also faced protests from warehouse workers and activists who claim Amazon has failed to do enough to keep them safe.

Amazon's move came on a day when the US government said an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, bringing the total to more than 40 million since March.

The announcement came a day after Amazon shareholders turned back a series of proposals put forth by critics at the company's annual meeting aimed at creating new social responsibility goals for the tech giant.

Amazon noted that it was among the first large employers to offer a minimum US wage of $15 (roughly Rs. 1,130) an hour, well above the federal requirement, along with other benefits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Unemployment
Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Related Stories

Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  3. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  4. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  5. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  6. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
  7. PUBG Mobile May Be Getting a New Map Called Fourex
  8. Realme Narzo 10A Review
  9. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones Listed on Official Site
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 1,599, Rs. 899 Recharge Plans With Up to 1,500 Talktime: Report
  2. SpaceX Launch: How to Watch Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Live, Timings, Astronauts, and More
  3. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
  4. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  5. Abu Dhabi State Fund, Twitter Said to Be in Talks to Invest in Jio
  6. Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 8 Special Limited Sale at 12pm Today: Price in India, Launch Offers, More
  8. Twitter Flags China Spokesman's Tweet on COVID-19
  9. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Expected Specifications
  10. MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com