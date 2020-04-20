Technology News
loading

Amazon to Extend French Warehouse Closures After Union Dispute

Amazon has encouraged shoppers to keep ordering.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2020 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon to Extend French Warehouse Closures After Union Dispute

France is under virtual lockdown to contain the virus outbreak and most stores are closed

Highlights
  • Amazon has said its health guidelines are adequate
  • A French court ordered Amazon to restrict its deliveries to essentials
  • Definition of essential goods is not clear

Amazon will keep its six warehouses in France closed until at least April 22 after a stand-off with unions over sanitary conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Sunday. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has been under scrutiny over its working practices on both sides of the Atlantic since the start of the pandemic, with workers raising concerns over the risks of contagion while fielding shipments.

US unions and elected officials have called on Amazon to close down buildings while in France worker representatives took the firm to court, saying its health protocols were not good enough.

A French court last week ordered Amazon to restrict its deliveries to bare essentials such as groceries and medical supplies while it makes thorough safety checks.

But Amazon went further and suspended activity at six so-called fulfilment centres where it processes and packs items, in one of the biggest fallouts from the backlash yet.

It said that the definition of essential goods was not clear and it could not risk being fined, and has lodged a court appeal now due on April 21

"We're waiting with interest for our appeal to be heard," the company said, adding that warehouse employees would have to stay at home until at least April 22. Amazon had previously said the closures would apply until at least April 20.

The US firm has encouraged shoppers to keep ordering, and taken out advertisements in French newspapers saying vendors that use Amazon's site to showcase their wares but have their own logistics would still be able to deliver.

In addition, the company has said it will try to minimise disruptions by using other warehouses in Europe to fulfil orders, though some shoppers said they had already been warned of delays of up to four weeks to receive their goods.

France is under virtual lockdown to contain the virus outbreak and most stores except for supermarkets are closed.

The Amazon dispute comes as the government tries to strike a balancing act, ensuring companies are bringing in sanitary precautions while avoiding a total economic shutdown.

Amazon has said its health guidelines are adequate, adding it has provided staff with face masks.

Unions have argued that social distancing is hard to respect in busy warehouses, and want the company to cut back on the number of products it is delivering during the crisis.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus, French Government, France
Huawei Nova 7 Series Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Images
Ventilator From Old Car Parts? Afghan Girls Pursue Prototype
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Amazon to Extend French Warehouse Closures After Union Dispute
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  3. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  4. Oppo Find X2 Lite with Snapdragon 765G, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  6. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  7. Huawei Nova 7 Series Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Images
  8. Realme X3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Oppo A52 Specifications, Price Tipped Before Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Ventilator From Old Car Parts? Afghan Girls Pursue Prototype
  2. Amazon to Extend French Warehouse Closures After Union Dispute
  3. Huawei Nova 7 Series Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Images
  4. Realme X3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Realme X50 Youth Edition Rumoured to Pack 6 Cameras
  5. Facebook Launching a Gaming App Today: Here’s What We Know Right Now
  6. OnePlus 8 Series Price in India Announced, Significant Cheaper Than the US
  7. Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Little Women Out This Week on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Philips Says Modest Growth Possible, Despite Virus Disruption
  9. MTNL Extends Data Promotion on FTTH Plans Until September 9
  10. Oppo A52 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com