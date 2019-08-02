Technology News
Amazon to Expand Its Hyderabad Fulfilment Centre, Already Its Largest in India

Amazon's Hyderabad fulfilment centre is spread across 400,000 square feet and will now be expanded by another 180,000 square feet.

Updated: 2 August 2019 10:15 IST
Amazon announced on Thursday that it has signed a lease with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest Fulfilment Centre (FC) in India.

The existing FC here is spread across 400,000 square feet and will now be expanded by another 180,000 square feet, a company statement said.

With this investment, Amazon has more than three fulfilment centres in Telangana with a total processing area of more than 850,000 square feet.

"In line with our vision to transform the way India buys and sells, we have been consistently investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so we can increase our speed of delivery and provide a superior experience to both - customers and sellers," Amazon's Vice President, Customer Fulfilment-Asia, Akhil Saxena said.

"With the further expansion of our largest fulfilment centre in India, we are excited to create many more hundreds of skilled jobs in the region and empower thousands of local sellers to use the local infrastructure thus helping them save capital and grow," he said.

"We hope Amazon continues to grow and thrive at Hyderabad Airport City. This agreement firmly establishes us as one of the most reliable Grade-A warehouse developers," said GMR Airport Land Development CEO Aman Kapoor.

GMR Airport Land Development, a subsidiary of the GMR Group, is leading the development of the Airport City in Hyderabad.

In June 2019, Amazon announced the launch of its largest delivery station in Telangana spread across more than 20,000 square feet. Amazon has three fulfilment centres in Hyderabad with more than 3.2 million cubic feet of storage space.

It also has two sorting centres in Hyderabad with 100,000 square feet of processing capacity. There are about 90 Amazon-owned and Service Partner delivery stations in Telangana.

