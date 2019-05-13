Technology News

Amazon to Employees: We'll Pay You to Quit and Haul Packages

The offer comes as Amazon seeks to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for its Prime members.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 17:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon to Employees: We'll Pay You to Quit and Haul Packages

Amazon, which is racing to deliver packages faster, is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we'll help you start a business delivering Amazon package.

The offer, announced Monday, comes as Amazon seeks to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for its Prime members. The company sees the new incentive as a way to get more packages delivered to shoppers' doorsteps faster.

Amazon says it will cover up to $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7 lakhs) in startup costs for employees who are accepted into the program and leave their jobs. The company says it will also pay them three months' worth of their salary. The offer is open to most part-time and full-time Amazon employees, including warehouse workers who pack and ship orders. Whole Foods employees are not eligible to receive the new incentives.

Seattle-based Amazon.com declined to say how many employees it expects to take them up on the offer.

The new employee incentive is part of a program Amazon started a year ago that lets anyone apply to launch an independent Amazon delivery business. It is part of the company's plan to control more of its deliveries on its own, rather than rely on UPS, the post office and other carriers. Startup costs start at $10,000 and contractors that participate are able to lease blue vans with the Amazon smile logo stamped on the side.

Overall, more than 200 Amazon delivery businesses have been created since it launched the program last June, said John Felton, Amazon's vice president of global delivery services.

One of them is run Milton Collier, a freight broker who started his business in Atlanta about eight months ago. Since then, it has grown to 120 employees with a fleet of 50 vans that can handle up to 200 delivery stops in a day. It has already been preparing for the one-day shipping switch by hiring more people.

"We're ready," says Collier.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 to Debut With Reliance Jio's 'Beyond Speed Offer': Here's What You Get
Robots Thrive in the Forest on Jobs That Humans Find Too Boring
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Amazon to Employees: We'll Pay You to Quit and Haul Packages
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  3. Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Model Launched in India, Base Variant Gets Price Cut
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro, Realme X, Oppo Reno, and More Upcoming Phones
  5. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones’ Series Finale
  6. Realme X Pop-Up Selfie Camera Shown Off Officially Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Official Cases Leaked Ahead of May 14 Launch
  8. Mi Express Kiosks Announced, Vending Machines That Sell Xiaomi Smartphones
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips New Skins, Royale Pass Rewards
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Jio Cashback Offer Details Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.