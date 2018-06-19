Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon to Add Over 1,000 Jobs in Ireland in Country's Biggest Staff Boost This Year

 
, 19 June 2018
Amazon to Add Over 1,000 Jobs in Ireland in Country's Biggest Staff Boost This Year

Amazon will create more than 1,000 more jobs in Ireland over the next two years, it said Monday, vastly increasing its presence in the eurozone country.

The US Internet giant said in a statement that the new positions will be created at a new office in central Dublin, as well as three other locations on the outskirts of the Irish capital.

The jobs will include software development engineers, data centre workers and other IT functions for both Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"There is an abundance of talent in Ireland which helped us to exceed our talent growth targets ahead of schedule," said Mike Beary, AWS Ireland country manager.

"Ireland is a great place to do business, the country's creative culture and diverse pool of technical skills make it an ideal location for our rapidly expanding business."

Monday's announcement will add to the more than 2,500 posts that Amazon as a whole employs in Ireland.

"Amazon's decision to bring another 1,000 jobs to Ireland underpins our mission to make this country an innovative, digital economy and a global leader for the tech sector," said Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

He added: "The creation of these new jobs and the company's commitment to investing in research and innovation here is fundamental to maintaining Ireland's reputation as tech hub for Europe."

Amazon to Add Over 1,000 Jobs in Ireland in Country's Biggest Staff Boost This Year
